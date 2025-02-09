The news has it that America’s favorite renovation power couple, Joanna and Chip Gaines, are exploring a new phase in their marriage — one that includes working out together. Yes, the same couple who turned demolition day into a national holiday for home renovators on their show Fixer Upper is now flexing more than just their sledgehammers. They’re sweating it out side-by-side in matching gym gear, motivating each other, and doing all the adorable spouse-like things that you imagine only perfect Instagram couples do. At first read, it’s undeniably cute. But yet, the more I thought about it, the more I found myself clutching my couch cushion in mild panic.

See, if this power couple starts broadcasting their joint workout journey to the rest of the world, busy dads or moms are going to feel the pressure, and let’s be real — I already kinda do. You know the one: That little voice in your head that says, “Well, if Chip and Jo can raise five kids, run a multimillion-dollar empire, remodel half of Waco, Texas, and still find time to do burpees together in color-coordinated spandex, what’s your excuse?” As if we needed another reason to feel inadequate! After all, the two of them have a collective following of over 18 million people — and that’s just Instagram.

Joanna Recently Shared That They’ve Started Doing a New Exercise Routine

Recently, in an interview with PEOPLE, Joanna revealed that the two of them have known each other for 25 years, and not once have they worked out together. So last year, the Gaineses made a decision — they now meet a personal trainer at their home, and they have stuck to a specific exercise routine at home ever since. When I think about it, an average working couple has no time or, should I say — we just want to relax, and preferably, crash on a bed after the day-long grind and exhaustion. So we were all in the same boat, one way or another, up until now.

However, the other side of the coin and the harsh truth is, that the rest of us are just trying to survive. Most of us are in that phase of marriage where we can barely muster enough energy to high-five each other at the end of the day. So, a romantic evening workout together? Do you mean side-by-side squats while the slow cooker beeps incessantly and someone is throwing Legos in the other room? Sounds like a dream to me — and don’t get me wrong. I admire the Magnolia empire power couple, just as much as you do and there’s a small, hopeful piece of me that wonders if maybe they’re as tired as the rest of us, but they’ve just found a better way to structure their day.

The Exercise Routine Isn’t The Only Super-Mom Thing Joanna Has Recently Done for Her Family

Topping off the existential dread and inspiration combo — Joana’s new children's book “The World Needs the Wonder You See,” which zeroes in on how much wisdom there is to be gleaned from children. It’s a tribute to her 6-year-old son’s curiosity and love of exploring — which is so inspiring for a next-door mom and yet can also feed emotions of inadequacy.

And as much as I’d like to joke around about how worried this power couple has me about their achievements, the truth is, they’re just showing up and executing their ideas. On the other hand, whoever is worried probably needs to find better ways to do so.

The New Phase Is Their Way of Holding Each Other Accountable

Over time, relationships can settle into a predictable rhythm, especially after kids arrive and shift the entire family dynamic, leaving familiar date nights or even trips feeling less thrilling than they once did — and trust me, that’s okay. Exercising together, however, injects fresh energy into an individual’s routine by releasing those all-important endorphins, offering a renewed sense of excitement and making it easier to appreciate the smaller joys of everyday life.

So the best-unsaid takeaway for me personally, from Joanna’s statement — “We’ve never worked out together, and now we do. It’s just us pushing each other and holding each other accountable. It’s been this whole other thing, and it feels good to do it. So it’s been fun. We’ve done so much together in the past that it’s like this whole new stage in our marriage.” Taking out time for a shared workout routine is not such a bad idea after all.

