Thanks to Fixer Upper, Farmhouse-Chic became common lexicon for HGTV fans. Chip and Joanna Gaines love to use their shiplap and wainscotting and barnyard doors, it ignited a trend in the world of home renovation. So much so, it's made it's way into the homes of so many houses on their flagship program. Even fans have tried to implement this trend in their own homes.

Fixer Upper originally premiered in 2013 on HGTV, changing the tone of home renovation television forever. Hosted by everyone's favorite couple, Chip and Joanna Gaines, they helped transform homes in Waco, Texas. Bringing their sweet charm and sage advice, Fixer Upper helped to launch the media empire, Magnolia Network, as well as their fan destination in Waco. Viewers still can't get enough of the incredible transformations the Gains have executed over the years. With five seasons of extraordinary designs, these are the most beloved Farmhouse-Chic transformations to ever appear on Fixer Upper.

10 The Catastrophe House

Season 1, Episode 2

Being called the "Catastrophe House" is usually not a good thing, but as one of the first episodes of the first season, it proved how Chip and Joanna Gaines can turn a catastrophe into something breathtaking. The clients were Charmaine Hooper-Codd and Chuck Cod. When Chip and Joanna arrived, the house was in ruins. The landscaping was so overgrown that you couldn't even see the house behind it. What was inside were tiles falling off the wall, vinyl peeling, and a skeleton of a home that was stuck in a time capsule.

Chip and Joanna were essentially miracle workers when they ultimately revealed Charmaire and Chuck their new home. The exterior was completely transformed while still maintaining the original elements. The interior had some immense gutting that allowed the home to be utilized to its fullest potential. Between a new kitchen island and shiplap that was hidden deep within the walls, the Catastrophe House helped put Fixer Upper on the map.

9 The Club House

Season 5, Episode 11

Image via Magnolia

For The Club House, Chip and Joanna gave the Morrison family a home that married European country style with Country-Chic. Like many homes that Fixer Upper renovates, when there is original character infused into the home, Joanna wants to ensure that the charm remains. When the Morrisons handed over the keys to the Gaines, the interior was quite dated, but there was so much promise to infuse new life inside.

One of the great elements that The Club House maintained was the exposed beams and built-in bookshelves within the den. All it took was a little paint and new decor to maintain the perfect elements that the home already had. Chip and Joanna added a bonus seating room that ended up being one of the most beloved parts of the home. With a neutral color scheme and European elements, this home may not have been the typical Gaines remodel, but it still had the classic touch that Joanna is so known for.

8 The Nut House

Season 3, Episode 1

Image via Magnolia

One of the most beloved fan-favorite homes in the history of Fixer Upper was the Nut House. Located about thirty minutes north of Waco in Hillsboro, Texas, the Dansby family. Chip and Joanna shared with viewers that the home, which kicked off Season 3, was filled with over 100 years of history. With preservation top of mind, The Nut House was transformed into a fresh new cottage.

One of the biggest cosmetic elements of the renovation was the exterior. The architectural elements that Chip was able to add give the home immense curb appeal with its new character. Much of the interior was dark and drab, but with hardwood floors salvageable, many of the rooms just needed a fresh coat of paint. When it comes to those infamous Farmhouse-Chic design elements, it may not have been a barnyard door, but Chip transformed the pocket door in the master bath into something reminiscent. Thanks to opening up the floorplan of the home, the first floor became an open area for a formal dining room and living area. Oh, and it received wainscoting! The Nut House has Gaines stamped all over it.

7 The Beast

Season 1, Episode 6

Image via HGTV

It's time to tackle The Beast! The home of furniture designer Clint Harp and his wife Kelly was ready to be demolished but Chip and Joanna were eager to restore the home and turn it into a brand-new gem. The home originally featured a plethora of warped floors, a ceiling that was about to cave in, and an exterior that looked like it could stand in for a horror movie. It was pretty horrible. Joanna even compared it to a crime scene. But like they tend to do, the Gaines had magic to do.

Chip and Joanna's vision managed to maintain the bones of the home, which was built in 1913. The before and after photos would make you think that they were completely different properties. It all started with the stunning reclaimed wood front door that allowed for a dramatic entrance. Once inside, the Harp home featured rustic chic elements with a remarkable cabinet storage wall that gave the home a unique element. When in doubt, exposed wood beams helped tie the Gaines style to the kitchen and allowed for renewed grandeur within the rest of the house. Chip and Joanna defeated the beast.

6 The All-American Farmhouse

Season 5, Episode 13

Image via HGTV

What began as a corrugated metal barn soon turned into an All-American Farmhouse for US Marine TJ and his girlfriend Stephanie. The magic that Chip and Joanna Gaines made in this renovation was quite remarkable. The property that the couple bought was on the outskirts of Waco and featured a barn that they ultimately wanted to transform into their country dream home. Even with a small budget, the Gaines knew how to make this property something special.

All it sometimes takes is removing a wall or two to revitalize a home. And that's what happened here. By creating an open floor plan, it allowed the space to feel more expansive. Everything within the completed home was country-chic. With metal touches and wood finishes, the kitchen was tied together to capture the charm of modern country. Joanna maintained simplicity in the styling choices. The design elements Joanna introduced were quite sophisticated and modern. The exterior of the home had quite possibly the biggest face lift. The color story was amplified through its use of white paneling and wood elements, including those stunning barnyard doors into the garage. The All-American Farmhouse proved that no matter the budget size, miracles do happen.

5 The Peach House

Season 3, Episode 11

Image via Magnolia

Most of the time on Fixer Upper, Chip and Joanna work with couples and families. But for The Peach House, it was their first time working with a single guy. It's time for a bachelor pad! The bachelor in question was David Ridley. He was considered Waco's Most Eligible bachelor, so they were eager to turn this ranch-style home into the ultimate future home for David. He selected the Peach Home as the project that Chip and Joann would tackle. This was going to be a project that seemed like it would stray far from the show's aesthetic, but you could see the signature touches throughout the home.

To start, walls came down in order for David to have the perfect entertaining space. For the most part, when Joanna designs her spaces, many of her stylistic touches have a bit of a feminine or natural aesthetic. For The Peach House, she needed to give it more of a masculine aura. The Gaines went with a lot of reclaimed wood elements that helped tie in the entertaining space. Just look at that incredible wood paneling on the ceiling above the island! It is a perfect statement piece. There were a lot of industrial elements that played into the marble counters and gray cabinetry. One of the unique elements of the home was the outdoor space that featured both a volleyball and basketball court. But once you re-enter the home, open the barnyard door and the mudroom is reminiscent of a locker room. Oh, and there were barnyard doors that led into the master bedroom. Even though it was a first for the show, it is easily one of the most extraordinarily original renovations Chip and Joanna performed.

4 The Batson House

Season 2, Episode 11

Image via HGTV

Blake and Kimberly Batson were newlyweds who were eager to have their bungalow transformed into their forever home. When the project began, there was absolutely no curb appeal. It felt neglected and pathetic. It was not something you felt invited into. Inside, there was not much to celebrate. It was bland and basic. But Chip and Joanna had a vision. And they were able to execute it.

In the end, what the Batson House turned into was a craftsman charmer. The bold teal paint paired brilliantly with the bold wood beams, making this home one of the most visually stunning and unique exteriors Chip and Joanna have ever remastered. The interior was simply perfect. The kitchen was a chef's dream. And that "Farm House" sign over the picture window in the kitchen gave Gaines' signature style. There were rustic elements introduced into each room of the home. One of the biggest obstacles was the fireplace. Could you remove the wall surrounding it and still open the floor plan? You certainly can! And they certainly did! The Batson House was one of those homes that could have been a model home for what Chip and Joanna could do for you.

3 Little Shack on the Prairie

Season 4, Episode 16

Image via HGTV

To close out the fourth season of Fixer Upper, Chip and Joanna had a little surprise for show producer Michael Matsumoto and his wife Jessica. They were trusting Chip and Joanna as they were about to put down roots in Crawford, Texas. What they showed them was a literal dilapidated shack. You'd think it was a joke. What Chip and Joanna planned to do was use the original structure, deconstruct it, repurpose the materials, and create their ideal home. And they did.

Everything about this Little Shack on the Prarie was mesmerizing. They re-imagined the elements to give the property new life. Let's start with that kitchen. Chip boosted the ceiling and put in the reclaimed wood beams as Joanna tied metals into the shiplap-lined walls. The usage of shiplap and metal elements was utilized in each room of the interior. When it comes to the bathroom, the signature clawfoot tub resting along the subway-tile wall gave this home a clean and classy feel. What was once a shack turned into the perfect place to settle down.

2 The Barndominium

Season 3, Episode 7

Image via HGTV

Chip and Joanna Gaines have elevated homes and expanded the home renovation dictionary over the course of their time on Fixer Upper. One of those entries was Barndominium. Todd and Lexia Meek wanted a home with character. What they found was a barn. Could Chip and Joanna reimagine this 1980 barn resting on a concrete slab? They sure did, and more!

The Barndominium was one of the larger budgets that Chip and Joanna were able to work with, and they utilized every penny. The exterior of the barn house looked like you were walking into a storefront. Glass barn doors sat front and center of the white painted home. The interior was completely reimagined with shiplap in every room. Even with lower ceilings on the first floor, the balance of white walls and darker furniture still allowed the home to feel inviting inside. But the pièce de résistance. Can we talk about that 17-foot custom farm table? Extraordinary! One of the best custom pieces Clint Harp. The Gaines certainly made a barn into a home.

1 The Shotgun House

Season 3, Episode 15

Image via Magnolia

The Bell family wanted to maintain their tiny house-inspired living. Enter The Shotgun House. The 720-square-foot home was filled with history as it was one of only two shotgun-style homes in Waco. Chip and Joanna knew this was going to be one of the more unique and difficult homes to renovate. Filled with critters and trash, it was time to bring this special home back to life.

With a small footprint, Chip and Joanna needed to figure out a way to add more living space without adding to the existing structure. Thus came the loft. It almost doubled the amount of space while adding height to the structure, which aided in the home's beautiful curb appeal. With space at a minimum, a ladder-style staircase was implemented over a standard staircase. Jewel tones pervaded the entire home, both inside and out, giving the Shotgun House extra charm. The loft office was one of the most special parts of the home as it was filled with character. Tiny homes may not be for everyone, but after seeing this remarkable renovation, viewers might be inclined to try out a new lifestyle.

