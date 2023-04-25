It’s safe to say Chip and Joanna Gaines, the stars of HGTV's mega-hit Fixer Upper, are the king and queen of comfort television. Audiences know their routine well by now, and, still, it hasn't staled precisely because of its reassuring familiarity. The founders and owners of Magnolia — a multi-industry business tackling real estate, home renovation, interior design, location rentals, and various shops in the Waco, Texas area — recently announced that a new miniseries, Fixer Upper: The Hotel, will air in November and chronicle their most challenging flip yet: their overhaul of a massive historical building into a modernized boutique hotel. The 53,000-square-foot Hotel 1928 (named for the year the structure was built) is snugly situated in downtown Waco and opens to visitors in the Fall of 2023. Even though a hotel of that scale marks a noticeable shift away from the Gaines' prior televised focus on renovating individual homes, there's no cause for alarm when it comes to the treasured Fixer Upper format. In fact, The Hotel has every indication of being the couple's best series.

RELATED: The 15 Best Reality Shows of All Time, Ranked

Why Is ‘Fixer Upper’ So Appealing?

Image via Magnolia

Chip and Joanna first met the wider world in 2013 when the pilot episode of Fixer Upper aired on HGTV, an American cable network with reality content spotlighting home improvement, real estate, and design. Fixer Upper was a breakout success and ran for five seasons across 79 episodes, averaging as high as 16 million viewers per week on top of syndicated reruns. After taking a much-needed break from the show's strenuous production schedule, Fixer Upper: Welcome Home debuted in 2021 as the Magnolia Network's flagship show and earned roughly 3 million eyeballs out of the gate.

Pause your cable scrolling on Fixer Upper for just a few minutes, and it's not difficult to understand the series' lasting appeal. Reality television has created many a flash-in-the-pan star over the decades, but the Gaines are in possession of a tangible je ne sais quoi capable of sneakily snatching up casual viewers and turning them into lifelong aficionados of everything Magnolia. Much of that comes down to their hardy, down-to-earth demeanor and unpretentious origins. After a meet-cute at her father's tire store (a setting straight out of a good romance novel with a result to match), Chip and Joanna married, purchased their first home, flipped said house, and founded Magnolia Market all within the same year. (Let none claim these two don't stay busy.)

Magnolia started like every other small business in the world, an idea built from the ground up with blood, sweat, and tears. Few will achieve success as monumental as the Gaines, yes, and there are enough inherent problems with the "pull yourself up by your bootstraps" American dream concept that dissecting it would take months. However, the Gaines' relatability remains the skeleton key to a level of fame neither of them seemed to aim for, let alone expect. Fixer Upper's five seasons present the warmth of an idyllic farm life that was honest within the confines of a television network that prides itself on its soothing predictability.

Chip and Joanna don't personify the ideal of a "perfect" marriage because life is a fairy tale happily ever after full of smooth sailing. Their "perfection" is an optimistic one where love endures. Fixer Upper saw the two clash over flooring options, stress about crunched flipping timelines, and remain partners in love and business. One must never presume to know the true personalities of the rich and the famous. However, normal questions of disingenuity about any celebrity aside, the pair's marriage vibrates with an innate sense of candor. They are a coupling populated with in-jokes and history, and they appear still smitten with one another for it. The fictional trope of people operating on the same wavelength and finishing one another's sentences (sandwiches)? That's Fixer Upper's backbone.

‘Fixer Upper’s Familiarity Works in Its Favor

For a renovation show especially, Chip and Joanna don't hesitate to get physically messy and appear emotionally unglamorous at the same time they surprise each other with birthday parties, road trips, and more animals to add to their adopted entourage. Their lovingly quirky banter and obvious devotion to their unfairly adorable children (whom audiences watched grow up over a decade) went hand-in-hand with messy ponytails and several days' worth of facial scruff. If the Gaines have airs about them, it certainly isn't that of prim, elegant stars who know how to sell staged events. Best of all, they balance one another. For every instance of Chip's ridiculous gregariousness, here's Joanna's quieter nature just trying to manage a camera read with a straight face. Many viewers who admire, emulate, or crave their lives do so because Fixer Upper acknowledges all the bumps and bruises that happen along the way, not just the picturesque Texan sunsets.

And then there's that episodic uniformity. Let's take a shot every time Joanna incorporates shiplap or neutral colors, but her work always somehow breathes life into the formerly dilapidated buildings she uses as her canvas. Let's take a shot every time Chip finds a new way to gleefully commemorate "demo day," especially if it involves wholesale destruction. Let's take another shot when they go on antique furniture runs, mostly because I want to join the fun. Everyone has their habitual preferences, so their quirks sparkle rather than grate. An understandably large segment of the population clings to the familiar conventions of a narrative that ends the same: with everyone safe, happy, and surrounded by loved ones.

Chip and Joanna Have Taken on Bigger Challenges, but Always Stick to Their Roots

In retrospect, Fixer Upper: Welcome Home debuting the year after the COVID-19 pandemic began feels surreptitiously fateful. Noticeably older (and still voraciously energetic; no ageism allowed!) versions of this family returning to their known ways, on their terms, was basically a hug in reality television form. Fixer Upper: The Castle extended the goalposts in 2022 as the pair spent a year renovating a historic Waco castle after many others had attempted the same project and failed. The Castle struck a balance between old and new with all the expected interpersonal dynamics combined with a location that presented new challenges.

The Hotel one-off will follow the same logic for all intents and purposes. On ambition alone, it takes everything to new heights: the Gaines' hotel investment in an almost 100-year-old, 53,000 square-foot space, resulted in a hotel flush with "33 guest rooms with three food and beverage outlets, over 6,600 square feet of meeting and event space, along with a rooftop terrace." That enthusiasm extends past building size, however. A restored hotel can provide the couple's peaceful, unique sense of “home” on a rotating basis to anyone who needs it, which was the couple's goal when they founded Magnolia in 2003 and remains their active business model.

"That is our dream for this hotel," the two shared when they announced the project, "that it would serve as an extension of the way we feel about our own home and all it represents to us, and that every guest who comes to stay would experience that same sense of belonging and community."

Even if Chip and Joanna aren't directly assisting a specific family with The Castle or The Hotel, it remains hopeful to watch them sink their accustomed teeth into their passion projects with as much intensity as their early, awkward on-camera days. Both are forty-something parents of five and celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary earlier this year, and neither shows any signs of stopping for love nor money — which spells nothing but promising news for The Hotel's future as well as theirs.