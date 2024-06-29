The Big Picture Chip and Joanna Gaines celebrated 10 years of Fixer Upper with a lake house renovation.

The couple sold the transformed lake house to a "wonderful family" after the renovation.

Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse marks the end of a decade-long journey for the Gaines, leaving fans wondering about their next move.

Chip and Joanna Gaines have been amazing fans of home renovation for more than a decade. Bringing Farmhouse-chic to prominence, reviving for amateur designers to replicate, the Gaines have reinvented the direction of the genre on television and in reality. Their original program, Fixer Upper, helped launch their television careers and their ability to expand their business ventures and solidify their legacy in HGTV history. With a storied career that spans a decade, Chip and Joanna have decided to celebrate with the renovation of a brand-new property: a lake house. But fans are longing to know if the Gaines retained the property or sold the transformed home.

Fixer Upper debuted in 2013 until its end in 2018. When the program originally aired, fans were dazzled by the unique architectural features the pair would implement on their projects. They helped revive words like wainscoting, shiplap, and barn doors, putting them into every HGTV-lover's lexicon. Fixer Upper helped launch their must-see destination, Magnolia, in their hometown of Waco, Texas. The DIY Network was transformed into the Magnolia Network, where Chip and Joanna helped to curate new programming with their mission in mind. And, of course, Fixer Upper was granted a series of spin-off series, including Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, Fixer Upper: The Castle, and Fixer Upper: The Hotel. And now comes the instant hit, Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse.

'Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse' Was a Natural Progression From 'Castle and 'Hotel'

Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse is the latest spin-off of the flagship program that captures Chip and Joanna Gaines doing what they do best: flipping a home and transforming it into a picture-perfect dream home. To celebrate the 10th anniversary of Fixer Upper, The Lakehouse follows the beloved couple as they revive a 1960s lakefront property in a neighborhood they've never explored before. The miniseries tackles the full transformation, from demo to design, by maintaining the original features that made this cliffside manor so pristine. The Gaines have teased that this home would task them with tackling projects that they have never approached before, including an outdoor space. In the teaser trailer, the home is filled with immense potential. With floor-to-ceiling windows, an outdoor pool, and views to die for, there is much to explore in this incredible overhaul. As Joanna states in the trailer, "Where has it been all my life?"

After renovating a castle and a hotel, it was logical to purchase another grand property to help celebrate their incredible legacy. Through the press release of the series, the couple stated, "When Fixer Upper premiered 10 years ago, we couldn't have imagined the journey we had ahead of us. Though a lot has changed and evolved in the decade between then and now, our love for home is still at the heart of everything we do. We feel honored that we get to continue pouring into the stories of these homes across Waco." The six-episode series is a celebration of past and present, and fans are bound to want Fixer Upper to continue to have a future.

The specs of the home were as follows. It was built in 1965 but experienced a remodel in the 1990s. The lakefront home sits on 1.5 acres with a lakefront view. The 5,100+ square feet home features five bedrooms and five bathrooms with a pool! The checklist for the Gaines included blending mid-century modern with a Spanish-style design, returning the home to its original layout, adding more natural light, highlighting the beautiful lakeside view, and creating plenty of space for family and friends to gather. With all six episodes available to watch, Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse is the perfect binge for a weekend in; fans can watch as Chip and Joanna tick off all the boxes on their checklist. Perhaps it will inspire others to implement some of Chip and Joanna's design touches into their own homes. But there is one thing that inspired fans cannot do: buy the lake house.

Do Chip and Joanna Gaines Still Own the Lakehouse?

Chip and Joanna Gaines put the lake house on the market and sold it. With flipping homes part of their mission, this was not a property for them to keep as they bought the home with the intention of selling it. They had a desire to find a lake house to flip, renovate, and sell, and this home was the right location, the right price, at the right time. In the miniseries finale, Joanna spills the tea on the status of the home. "About a month after the reveal, we sold this home to a wonderful family," she said. "They were a perfect fit. It was quite serendipitous, actually. We're excited to see them live out their story in this beautiful corner of Waco, nestled in the woods, overlooking beautiful Lake Waco." While the exact homeowners have not been revealed, it's nice to know that there is a happy family living in this extraordinary property.

Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse capped off a fantastic celebration of 10 years on television. But what comes next? Is there another massive renovation project for Chip and Joanna to tackle? With a hotel, castle, and lake house checked off the list, surely there's another mega-property in and around Waco, Texas for them to explore. Or maybe it's time for them to hit the road and put their signature stamp on properties around America. No matter what happens next, Chip and Joanna Gaines have no signs of slowing down. They are the king and queen of home renovation!

Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse is available to stream on Max in the U.S.

