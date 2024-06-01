The Big Picture Chip and Joanna Gaines have built an impressive empire, expanding into network programming with Magnolia Network.

Exciting new projects on Magnolia Network include Fixer Upper: Lakehouse and Motel Rescue, showcasing unique renovations.

The premiere of Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse promises a challenging and stunning renovation journey for the Gaines'.

Chip and Joanna Gaines became household names after their HGTV series, Fixer Upper, took viewers by storm, quickly catapulting them into popularity and skyrocketing their opportunities. Since then, the married couple has branched out in a variety of ways, and their most recent project, the Magnolia Network, is their first major step into network programming. Under their new network, Chip and Joanna are going beyond the realm of home improvement.

The Magnolia Network will soon be featuring reality TV offerings of various kinds, and while eager fans await these exciting series, they can enjoy the usual offerings that Chip and Joanna provide. They have two brand-new series and a Fixer-Upper special ahead that Collider had the opportunity to preview, in addition to a few other titles coming at the beginning of June. Produced through the Gaines’ production company called Blind Nil, Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse celebrates the legacy that the Gaines' have built. Allison Page, the president of the Magnolia Network, states, “We’re so excited to see how Chip and Jo will tackle this lake house in Waco and flex their renovation and design muscles in ways our viewers have never seen before.” She continued, “Since the premiere of Fixer Upper in 2014, they have amassed a huge global fan base and grown a beloved lifestyle brand from the ground up, and we’re thrilled to celebrate this milestone alongside them this year.”

Fixer Upper Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Chip and Joanna Gaines take on clients in the Waco Texas area, turning their fixer uppers into the homes of their dreams. Release Date May 13, 2013 Cast Chip Gaines , Joanna Gaines Main Genre Reality Seasons 5

Chip and Joanna Reflect on the Past 10 Years Through ‘Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse’

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The past 10 years have flown by, both for fans and for the Gaines'. The original series ran from 2014 to 2018 on HGTV. Since the series ended, The Gaines' have been able to revitalize it with new spin-offs like Fixer Upper: The Castle and Fixer Upper: The Motel. Now, with The Lake House, Chip and Joanna are excited to embark on a new adventure. “When Fixer Upper premiered 10 years ago, we couldn’t have imagined the journey we had ahead of us. Though a lot has changed and evolved in the decade between then and now, our love for home is still at the heart of everything we do,” said Chip and Joanna of the new project. They added, “We feel honored that we get to continue pouring into the stories of these homes across Waco, and we’re excited to share our latest project with you this summer with Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse.” What makes this celebration even more exciting is that Chip and Joanna were able to make it happen under their own network banner.

The Magnolia Network has several new and returning series that also premiere in June, including Season 2 of Motel Rescue with host Lindsey Kurowski. The series follows Lindsey’s journeys as she helps revitalize dying motels across the country. A Motel owner herself, Kurowski got her start on Inn the Works, where she and her family traveled around the country restoring historic inns and lodges, Season 2 of Motel Rescue premieres June 11, 2024, at 8 PM ET, and will be available to stream on Max and Discovery+. Motel Rescue’s premiere is followed by the premiere of a new series spin-off of Maine Cabin Masters called Maine Cabin Masters: Building Italy. The stars of Main Cabin Masters, the Morrill family, are taking things to the next level by bringing their talents international, where they will be renovating their Italian vacation home. The new series premieres on June 17, 2024, on the Magnolia Network.

‘Fixer Upper: The Lake House’ Provides New Experiences for the Gaines’ and Their Fans

Close

Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse focuses on a major project that Chip and Joanna decide to tackle; the house is large and as difficult as it is gorgeous to remodel. Chip and Joanna's massive undertaking comes courtesy of this mid-century modern lake house near their home base in Waco, TX. For those who don't know what mid-century modern is, HGTV states the syle is characterized by, "minimal fuss and ornamentation, along with sleek lines juxtaposed by organic shapes. [Their look is] a complete departure from the century’s earlier ornate and extravagant design" The original design clearly inspired Joanna, but the house's problems may hinder her and Chip's vision for the property.

One daunting task the lake house presents is in the pool located in the backyard that has clearly not been used for many years. This time, Joanna decides to try getting down and dirty instead of Chip, so she opts to inspect the filled pool herself. Perhaps this move was made in the spirit of trying something new after the 10 years they’ve spent doing projects similar in difficulty. Will Joanna be able to rise to the occasion, or will Chip have to hop in and take over? Viewers will be able to answer this question soon enough with the premiere on Sunday. This 1960s lake house could prove to be their biggest renovation yet, and the series promises unique design choices and features for the cliffside property. Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse is going to be a fun ride for Chip and Joanna’s longtime fans and will likely delight any viewer who enjoys watching remodels of beautiful vintage homes.

Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse premieres on June 2, 2024, at 8 PM ET, and will be available to stream on Max and Discovery+ in the U.S.

Watch on Max