The Big Picture Chip and Joanna Gaines take on a midcentury modern lake house renovation project for their new series, Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse.

Watch Chip Gaines prove he can still hang in a sneak peek from Episode 2 below.

The Gainses are celebrating the 10-year anniversary of Fixer Upper with this new series, premiering on June 2 on Magnolia Network and HGTV.

Chip and Joanna Gaines are heading to the lake for their latest home renovation project in Waco, Texas — and every moment of the process will be spotlighted in their upcoming series, Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse. Set to premiere this summer, the series follows the couple as they revive a 1960s property in a neighborhood they’ve never worked in before. Collider is delighted to be partnering with HGTV & Magnolia Network to bring an exclusive sneak peek at the series to our readers!

In Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse, the Gaineses renovate an outdated midcentury modern residence near Lake Waco. In typical Fixer Upper style, the series follows the full transformation from demo to design as they aim to highlight the property’s immaculate cliffside views and original features. The series also promises surprising interior design choices and distinct outdoor installations that fans have never seen on the couple’s shows. In episode two, we get an intimate look at some of the most dramatic changes the Gaineses make to the lake house. The episode zeroes in on the living room transformation, featuring stunning floor-to-ceiling windows. The expansive glass panels not only bring in a flood of natural light but also frame the stunning outdoor scenery, making it a focal point of the home.

Chip, ever the hands-on builder, tackles the restoration of the original wooden beams in the living room. These beams, a nostalgic nod to the home’s midcentury roots, are meticulously sanded and stained to bring out their natural beauty. The result is a perfect blend of old and new, maintaining the integrity of the original design while infusing modern elegance. In our exclusive sneak peak, Chip gets nostalgic over his typical demo process over the years on Fixer Upper and attempts to prove he's still got it.

Why Are Chip and Joanna Gaines Renovating a Lake House?

The Gaineses bought a lake house to flip in honor of the 10th anniversary of Fixer Upper, which premiered on HGTV in 2014 and ran for five seasons through 2018. After going on to renovate a hotel and castle, you’d think the couple has run out of firsts when it comes to home renovation projects. But this lake house proves there’s still more for them to tackle.

"When Fixer Upper premiered ten years ago, we couldn’t have imagined the journey we had ahead of us," the couple said in a press release. "Though a lot has changed and evolved in the decade between then and now, our love for home is still at the heart of everything we do." They added, "We feel honored that we get to continue pouring into the stories of these homes across Waco."

How Can You Watch 'Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse'?

Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse premieres on Sunday, June 2 at 8 p.m. ET on Magnolia Network and HGTV. The six-episode series will drop double episodes each week, meaning you only have to wait three weeks to see it all! It’ll also stream on Max and Discovery+ the same day each week. Check out our exclusive sneak peek above.

