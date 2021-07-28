MGM has released the first trailer for its upcoming family drama, Flag Day. The film is directed by Sean Penn, who will star alongside real-life daughter Dylan Penn. Based on Jennifer Vogel's memoir, "Flim-Flam Man: The True Story of My Father's Counterfeit Life," the film follows the relationship between Jennifer and her father, John Vogel, the most notorious counterfeiter in US history. The emotionally turbulent tail chronicles her struggles to reconcile her relationship with her father with the consequences his actions had on her life. It's a harrowing story, but one that finds beauty and love in between its sordid criminal details.

The story clearly resonated with Sean Penn, whose directorial credits include 2001's The Pledge and 2007's Into the Wild. "It's what William Burroughs called, 'surprised recognition,'" the Academy Award-winning actor reflected. "Flag Day should offer audiences the surprise that they themselves have lived, though differently, its parts."

The film is a family affair in many ways. In addition to the father/daughter Penn duo, Hopper Jack Penn, Sean's son, and Dylan's brother, will also appear. The screenplay was adapted by brothers Jez Butterworth and John-Henry Butterworth, the writing team behind films like Edge of Tomorrow and Ford vs. Ferrari. Pearl Jam lead singer Eddie Vedder, who previously wrote the soundtrack to Penn's Into the Wild, also provided original songs for Flag Day, featuring his daughter, Olivia Vedder.

Joining the Penn family on-screen are Josh Brolin, Norbert Leo Butz, Dale Dickey, Eddie Marsan, Bailey Noble, and Katheryn Winnick. Flag Day arrives in select theaters on August 20. Check out the trailer and synopsis for Flag Day below.

Jennifer Vogel’s father John was larger than life. As a child, Jennifer marveled at his magnetizing energy and ability to make life feel like a grand adventure. He taught her so much about love and joy, but he also happened to be the most notorious counterfeiter in US history. Based on a true story and directed by Sean Penn, Flag Day stars Penn and his real-life daughter Dylan Penn in an intimate family portrait about a young woman who struggles to rise above the wreckage of her past while reconciling the inescapable bond between a daughter and her father.

