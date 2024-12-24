No one is closer to fans on social media than director and DC architect James Gunn. He usually helps fans by debunking any rumors and theories, while also keeping them updated about his latest projects and their status. With a slew of interesting projects lined up for DC slate, fans are curious about which ones are going into production next. Recently, a fan inquired about Clayface being the third DCU film, rather than well known characters like Wonder Woman or The Flash.

Responding to the curious fan, Gunn reiterated his rule for greenlighting new projects, saying, “Because of the number one rule here at DC: No movie will be greenlit before the script is ready. And [Mike Flanagan’s] script was ready.” However, he added an interesting note about adding the scarlet speedster to the roster, revealing, “And as for the Flash we’re holding a beat on development.”

It comes as no surprise that the new DC Universe is taking time to revisit the character, given that The Flash wasn’t received well by the audience last year. The feature, directed by Andy Muschetti, garnered 63 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie also suffered due to the numerous controversies of its lead, Ezra Miller, despite the involvement of two Batman actors (Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck) and Supergirl (Sasha Calle). Gunn is smart to take a pause before revisiting the character, giving fans and the general audience time in between the two outings for the speedster.

What Is Going on With the DC Universe?

The new DC Universe kickstarted on the small screen with the animated series Creature Commandos, which has already bagged a Season 2 renewal. The first teaser trailer for the David Corenswet-led Superman arrived last week and gained significant views on social media in only 24 hours. The film, which will introduce a slew of characters like Crypto, Lois Lane, Lex Luthor, Green Lantern, Hawkgirl, and more, will hit theaters on July 11, 2025.

DC’s next movie will be the Milly Alcock-led Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, which will show a different side of Kara Zor-El. The feature is written by Ana Nogueira and will be directed by Dumb Money and I, Tonya helmer Craig Gillespie. On the small screen, fans will see the return of John Cena’s Peacemaker in the second season, though how the series will connect to the new universe Gunn is crafting remains to be seen. An Amanda Waller series is also in the works, but not much is known about it yet.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates. While we wait for more updates on the future of The Flash in the DCU, check out Grant Gustin as Barry Allen on Netflix.

Your changes have been saved 6 10 The Flash After being struck by lightning, Barry Allen wakes up from his coma to discover he's been given the power of super speed, becoming the Flash, and fighting crime in Central City. Release Date October 7, 2014 Finale Year November 30, 2022 Cast Tom Cavanagh , Grant Gustin , Danielle Panabaker Rick Cosnett , jesse l martin , Candice Patton Rating Seasons 9 Filming Locations Story By Greg Berlanti Writers Andrew Kreisberg , Greg Berlanti , Geoff Johns Network The CW Franchise(s) Arrowverse Directors David McWhirter , Stefan Pleszczynski Showrunner Eric Wallace Expand

Stream on Netflix