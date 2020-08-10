These Incredible ‘Flash Gordon’ Posters Celebrate a Cult Classic’s 40th Anniversary

Question: If I scream-sing “Flash!” at you, is your immediate instinct to scream-sing “Ahh-ahh!” back at me? If so, you’re gonna go ham on these Vice Press Flash Gordon custom-made, collectible posters, pins, and coins, all inspired by the world of that delightful sci-fi cult classic with the too-fun-to-imitate Queen soundtrack.

Originally produced for StudioCanal’s 40th Anniversary 4K Blu-ray release of the Mike Hodges-directed, Sam J. Jones-starring, 1980 space oddity, the posters are now available to purchase, frame, and love for your very own home. They’re designed by Vice Press co-founder Matt Ferguson, who had this to say about his love of the film:

I’m a life-long Flash Gordon fan, literally. I was born at home during the tv premiere of the film in 1983. So to be able to make the official key art for the 40th anniversary of Flash Gordon is just one of the most amazing things that’s ever happened in my career. I’m also overjoyed to be able to sell the poster in all its glory through my own company.

The posters will be available in three different formats: an A2 one sheet format poster ($39, limited to 100), a 36x24inch landscape format poster ($52, limited to 150), and a 36×24 inch landscape format poster printed on holographic mirror foil ($65, limited to 175). The piece has bold colors, evocative imagery, and a fantastical vibe that will honor this film for many moons to come.

Additionally, artist Florey has made a series of collectible pins (each set costing $16) and coins (each coin costing $20), featuring imagery and iconic moments from throughout Flash Gordon — including that very same Queen “ahh-ahh!” I hearkened to earlier.

All of these pieces go on sale at Vice Press on August 11th, 12pm EST. Check them all out below, and grab ’em quick! For more on Flash Gordon, here’s our tribute to Max Von Sydow, who portrays the film’s villain.

Gold Foil Variant Below