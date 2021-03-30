According to Variety, The CW’s The Flash is looking to expand its speedster roster in Season 7 by adding Jordan Fisher as Bart Allen, aka Impulse. The character will make his first appearance on the series during this season on Episode 17, which also serves as the show’s 150th episode.

In the comics, the young hero served as Barry Allen’s grandson from the 30th century, but Fisher will act as the scarlet speedster’s son instead. Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) will have their hands full with Bart as they try to teach him some patience, contradicting his superhero name, "Impulse." It’s unclear how many episodes Fisher will appear in, but the character will assist the Flash team in facing their biggest threat yet.

After making a splash on Broadway with Dear Evan Hansen and Hamilton, as well as live versions of musicals such as Grease and Rent, Fisher has been sinking his teeth into roles behind the screen, with his latest efforts being Netflix’s To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You and Work It. The actor joins The Flash as the fan-favorite speedster that has a loyal fanbase, making his first superhero role no easy task by any means. However, Fisher is an acclaimed actor with a strong and likable personality who is really just getting started, so it’s doubtful fans will have a hard time accepting him with open arms.

As mentioned previously, Bart is a product of a more complex family tree from the future in the comics, but always finds his way to the 20th century. Despite the father-son dynamic with Barry Allen being exclusive to the television series, this isn’t the only time a live-action project has changed his backstory significantly. Impulse made his first live-action appearance in Smallville played by Kyle Gallner; however, the series grounded him in the primary timeline and removed Barry Allen altogether.

The seventh season of The Flash premiered on March 2, with new episodes airing every Tuesday on The CW.

