Venom has become an even bigger character in the last few years thanks to the Tom Hardy-led Sony productions — the third of which just began streaming on Netflix today — but over the years there have been plenty of people other than Eddie Brock to merge with the symbiote. Another of those characters is Flash Thompson, the Midtown High student who consistently bullies Peter Parker until he gets his powers and becomes Spider-Man, now imbued with both the power and confidence to stand up for himself. However, at one point in the comics, Flash gets an upgrade of his own in the form of Agent Venom, and Hot Toys has released a new figure of Flash's symbiotic Agent to commemorate his run as the enhanced soldier.

At first glance, it's tough to tell if this is a Marvel Comics Agent Venom figure based on Flash Thompson's appearance as the character, or a Spider-Man 2 figure where Harry Osborn takes over the mantle before ultimately turning into Venom by the end of the game. This is a testament to Spider-Man 2's comic accuracy for the Agent Venom character, but the new collectible from Hot Toys is indeed based on Flash Thompson, and not on Harry Osborn or Eddie Brock. Hot Toys has also released several other Marvel figures lately, including one for Sam Wilson's Captain America based on his appearance in Captain America: Brave New World, as well as one for Wesley Snipes' Blade, who returned in a small supporting role in the 2024 tentpole team-up film, Deadpool & Wolverine. Hot Toys also celebrated Chris Evans' return as Johnny Storm with a new figure as well.

Who Has Played Flash Thompson in Live-Action?

The first actor to portray Flash Thompson in live-action was Joe Manganiello, who stepped into the role in Spider-Man (2002) opposite Tobey Maguire as the web-slinger. Up next was Chris Zylka, who features as the bully in The Amazing Spider-Man (2012), which was the world's introduction to Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man. Lastly, Tony Revolori is the most recent and current Flash Thompson actor, and his portrayal of the character is a bit more modern and less conventional, acting as more of a cyberbully than a physical bully to Peter (Tom Holland).

The Flash Thompson Agent Venom Hot Toys figure is now available for pre-order and can be purchased from Sideshow.com. Check out the first images of the figure above and stay tuned to Collider for future updates on all the latest toys and collectibles.