The Big Picture Flashback is a 15-minute-long spooky love story with a bittersweet ending that combines elements of romance, drama, and horror.

The film tells the story of Jess, who tries to save the man she loves by taking control of flashbacks that allow her to travel back in time.

While Flashback is currently a short film, it has the potential to be expanded into a longer, more complex feature due to its intriguing storyline and the possibility of exploring the character of Doctor Bones further.

If you, like most of us, spent the pandemic years locked inside your house, chances are that you devoted a lot of your time to watching movies and TV shows. And, if you're a horror buff, it's quite likely that one of your favorite watches during these troubled times was a small, inventive movie called Host. Directed by Rob Savage, who would go on to work on this year's The Boogeyman, the Shudder original charmed and scared audiences with its use of webcams, delivering what is by far the best computer screen movie ever made. Now, part of the team behind this creative enterprise has gotten back together for a Netflix short titled Flashback.

Written and directed by Jed Shepherd, who collaborated with Savage and Gemma Hurley on the screenplay for Host, Flashback is a 15-minute-long spooky love story with a bittersweet ending. The film's cast has Host alum Jemma Moore as a woman fighting against time and memory to save the man she loves. It also features Host star Haley Bishop in a minor role. Amar Chadha-Patel, who worked with Savage and Shepherd in their following movie, Dashcam, is also there as the man Moore's character is trying to save.

Equal parts romance, drama, and horror, Flashback dropped on Netflix on October 20, and, so far, hasn't made many ripples beyond the horror bubble. It's understandable: with such an indie team of artists behind it, the project hasn't received as much attention from the streamer as, say, Wes Anderson's batch of Roald Dahl-inspired shorts. Still, it is definitely worth a watch, even if it stands out more for the future projects it may inspire than for its own, standalone merit. Because, in the end, as charming as Flashback may be, it's pretty clear that its story will not remain restricted to a short format for long.

What Is 'Flashback' About?

While Host used an unusual format to tell a straightforward ghost story, Flashback goes with a more traditional approach to tell a story that crosses the boundaries between genres. In Host, a group of friends finds themselves trapped in a night of horror after their social distancing séance goes incredibly wrong. The movie is entirely shot over Zoom, and most of the action takes place with the characters locked in their homes. It is downright unnerving and terrifying to watch. In Flashback, the main character of the story is also trapped inside their house, in a way, but the overarching plot is entirely different and much less contained to the limits of a single genre.

Moore stars as Jess, a yoga teacher who seemingly has her life all figured out, at least as far as love goes. Currently in a happy relationship, she's ready to have kids and is about to get proposed to by her boyfriend, Scott (Chadha-Patel). However, everything changes when a man breaks into her home and shoots Scott dead. Seeing her entire life before her eyes, Jess tries to take control of the flashbacks in order to reach a younger version of Scott and warn him to stay away from her. She's aided in her efforts by a spooky figure from a kids' show she used to watch called Doctor Bones (Malik Ibheis).

Surrounded by smoke, clad in a black cape, face covered by a plague doctor mask, Doctor Bones is by far the creepiest thing about this time-traveling narrative. Overall, Flashback isn't as much a horror film as it is a romance or intimate drama that asks its viewers how far would they be willing to go to save the person that they love. Would they be able to take control of their own lives and set it on a much unhappier course? With the risk of spoiling too much, would they be able to bear seeing said person finding happiness with someone else?

'Flashback' Feels Like a Rehearsal for Something More

The fact that Flashback isn't exactly a horror story does not mean it isn't worth a watch. The short film is still a charming tale about how our memories can protect us from harm, even those that we deem too bizarre to be true. After all, it is by clinging to her Doctor Bones plushie and the memories attached to it that Jess can go back in time to try and stop Scott's terrible fate. The story is also a nice, Butterfly Effect-like treaty about how all things in life are connected, even those that seem completely unrelated. So, if you were excited for Flashback because of the horror angle, don't feel discouraged to watch it: it's merely a matter of adjusting your genre expectations.

Flashback is also interesting to watch because it's one of those projects that don't seem like they will remain strictly on a short format for very long. The story created by Shepherd feels ripe for a feature film, an hour-and-a-half long exploration of love and grief that could even hopefully pack a more emotionally satisfying resolution. This is true particularly when we look at the character of Doctor Bones, who is a creepy figure in and of itself — don't miss the mid-credits scene featuring a cut from his original TV show — but doesn't do much on the way of scaring viewers. Jess does mention seeing him frequently out of the corner of her eye, but this storyline could've definitely benefited from a longer runtime.

So here's hoping that Flashback is not just a short project by Shepherd, but also a kind of rehearsal for a longer, more complex feature with or without Netflix's involvement. Hey, it wouldn't be the first nor the second time an entire horror film is made out of a single, much less intricate short. Besides, Shepherd does seem to be on the road to get his big horror break, much like Savage did before him. Apart from Flashback, he also directed a 2020 short called Multiplex and a segment for the horror anthology Scare Package II: Rad Chad's Revenge, besides a music video and a still to be released video game titled Ghosts. Maybe his time as a big film director is coming sooner than we know it.