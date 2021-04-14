Lionsgate has released a trailer for its Dylan O'Brien-led thriller Flashback, which the actor's hardcore fans will recognize as the new title for The Education of Fredrick Fitzell. This new title is fairly generic, but it's still better than the old one, right?

O'Brien plays a young man who's living his best life until he starts having horrific visions of Cindy (Maika Monroe), a girl who vanished in high school. After reaching out to old friends with whom he used to take a mystery drug called Mercury, Fredrick realizes the only way to stop the visions lies deep within his own memories, so he embarks on a terrifying mental odyssey to learn the truth.

The mind-bending movie hails from writer-director Christopher MacBride and was executive produced by Russell Ackerman, Morgan Emmery, Jean-Charles Lévy and John Schoenfelder.

The impressive supporting cast includes Hannah Gross (Joker), Emory Cohen (Brooklyn) and Keir Gilchrist (It's Kind of a Funny Story), and I'm a big fan of this young ensemble. Monroe was great in The Guest, and she previously starred alongside Gilchrist in the modern horror classic It Follows. Meanwhile, I've been high on Cohen ever since The Place Beyond the Pines, and he and Monroe previously co-starred together in A24's Hot Summer Nights, so color me excited about this cast.

Lionsgate will release Flashback in select theaters and on VOD platforms on June 4 before the film hits Blu-ray, DVD and digital platforms on June 8. Watch the trailer below, and let me know if this reminds you of Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead's trippy drug-fueled sci-fi movie Synchronic starring Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan.

