It's been 40 years since Jennifer Beals charmed us with her magic and stole all of our hearts with her performance in Flashdance. A 40th anniversary is a huge milestone and Paramount Home Media is celebrating in style by offering fans of the classic a few ways to relive the film's breathtaking dance sequences, beginning with a remastered release in crisp 4K Ultra HD for the first time ever. Additionally, the classic will also be made available on Blu-ray, which will be followed by its return to the big screen for a few days.

On April 11, Paramount will release the remastered version of Flashdance, which has earned the approval of the film's director Adrian Lyne, in 4K Ultra HD as well as on Blu-ray. Also, fans will be able to access a Digital copy of the film and legacy bonus content. The bonus content will include 'Filmmaker Focus' where Lyne will discuss all things related to the film, and 'The Look of Flashdance' and 'Releasing the Flashdance Phenomenon as well as a theatrical trailer for the film. Flashdance will then pirouette into select theaters on April 26 and 30. Fans can purchase tickets for the film's theatrical re-release via the official Fathom Events website or at participating theater box offices.

Flashdance was originally released on April 15, 1983, and despite receiving a heavy tongue-lashing from critics, it won over the hearts of its audiences who trooped into theaters in their numbers. Against a humble budget of $7 million, Flashdance grossed a whopping $201.5 million at the box office to become the third highest-grossing film of the year. It earned four Academy Award nominations winning Best Original Song for Irene Cara's iconic song “Flashdance…What a Feeling.” The film has aged incredibly well through the ages and to this day remains an influential pop culture sensation. The film's musical numbers have often been referenced in other films, most recently in Deadpool 2 and Family Guy.

Flashdance centers around Beal's character, Alex, a passionate dancer who is determined to become a professional ballet dancer. To realize her dreams, Alex works at her boyfriend's steel mill by day and at night transforms into an exotic dancer. With bravery and self-belief, she launches out to fulfill her dreams which sets her on a journey of self-discovery where she learns the art of trusting her instincts and acting on them. The film also stars Michael Nouri, Lilia Skala, Sunny Johnson, and Kyle T. Heffner.

A Flashdance Reboot Is in the Works

In recent years, we've seen many classic films and shows receive a modern makeover and Flashdance is not left out. In 2020, it was announced that Paramount+ had greenlit a TV series adaptation of the iconic film with Tracy McMillan tapped to write. Development on the project though slow remains alive as recently, it was announced that Dear White People’s Justin Simien was brought on board to adapt and direct the series replacing The L Word's Angela Robinson who was originally offered the job of directing the show's pilot episode.