The series is being described as a contemporary take on the classic film.

Paramount+ has announced that Dear White People’s Justin Simien is set to adapt and direct their series reboot of Flashdance, a classic musical film from 1983. The original hit film follows a younger dancer (Jennifer Beals) who works in a steel mill while dreaming of becoming a professional ballerina.

While information about the reboot of Flashdance is still scarce, the series will stay true to the central beast of the plot and follow a working woman pursuing her dream of becoming a professional dancer. However, the Flashdance series will update the original story by featuring a new kind of protagonist. As previously reported, the Flashdance series will focus on a young Black woman yearning to become a professional ballet dancer while paying her bills by working in a strip club. Additionally, the same report revealed the series is being written by Tracy McMillan (Good Girls Revolt), with Angela Robinson (The L Word) serving as executive producer and directing the pilot episode.

Simien’s choice to helm the series sounds like a step in the right direction. Since the series promises to focus on the life of a young Black woman, Simien can bring his experience with Dear White People to the table. While initially a feature film, Dear White People’s critical and commercial success turned it into a Netflix series, also with Simien’s involvement. Both the film and the series deal with the everyday experience of Black people in the U.S., using humor to underline the absurds of racism and social exclusion.

After his break-out with Dear White People, Simien became an in-demand director in Hollywood. The filmmaker is currently helming Disney's next park attraction adaptation Haunted Mansion, which features an all-star ensemble including Danny DeVito, LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, and Rosario Dawson. Simien is also developing a Lando series set in the Star Wars universe, featuring the fan-favorite scoundrel originally played by Billy Dee Williams.

The original Flashdance was a surprise hit that connected with the public even after mainly receiving negative reviews. While Flashdance is remembered mostly as a classic film from the '80s, the feature launched Beals' career as a megastar. The musical numbers of Flashdance are also frequently spoofed by other productions, with recent homages including parodies in Family Guy and Deadpool 2.

There’s still no release window for the Flashdance series on Paramount+. However, as news of the Flashdance reboot emerges, you can expect to read all about it here at Collider.

