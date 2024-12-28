The 2009 short-lived ABC drama FlashForward should be included on every “cancelled too soon” list. Although it only lasted one season, the show had a stellar ensemble cast and creative team behind it, coupled with a fascinating sci-fi premise that allowed for great character development. FlashForward centers around a group of FBI agents and their loved ones after a global blackout causes everyone on Earth to see six months into the future. The show poses the question to its characters, as well as the audience: If you could see into the future, would you think your fate had already been sealed, or would you try to change it?

What Is 'FlashForward' About?

Based on the Robert J. Sawyer novel, FlashForward was created by Brannon Braga and David S. Goyer. The show takes place in Los Angeles after the entire world simultaneously loses consciousness for 137 seconds, causing mass chaos. When everyone wakes up, it's discovered that everyone saw a few seconds from the exact same date six months in the future. Although the flash-forwards were brief, they raised many questions about fate and how much each person's future is in their own hands.

The show's high-concept sci-fi elements lend itself to exciting and entertaining moments, high-octane action, and a compelling mystery. The heart of the show lies in its characters and how they grapple with what they saw in their flash-forwards — some good, some bad, some non-existent. The clashing beliefs in fate make relationships much more complex, and as the season goes on, those visions become closer to reality.

The series has a great ensemble cast led by Joseph Fiennes. While he may be known as a TV actor now, after portraying the chilling Commander Waterford in The Handmaid's Tale, back in 2009, this was his first TV role as a leading man. Fiennes plays FBI Special Agent Mark Benford, a recovering alcoholic who is at the center of the investigation into who caused the blackouts, also known as Mosaic.

The Sensational Ensemble Cast in ‘FlashForward’ Depicts How Each Character Grapples With Their Future