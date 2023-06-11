With The Flash speeding into theaters worldwide, adapting none other than the iconic DC Comics storyline Flashpoint that reset the entire DC Universe, it’s time to look back on the animated modern classic that not only gave us the best multiversal Flash movie a full 10 years ago, but also stands as one of the best DC films of all time. Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox was released in 2013 and, similar to the Geoff Johns-penned Flashpoint comic that debuted in 2011, revitalized the animated direct-to-video DC line of films and ushered in what was dubbed the DCAU (DC Animated Universe, which includes titles like Justice League: Gods and Monsters).

Just as the comic storyline led to the birth of the New 52, a series of titles launched in 2011 with the intention of simplifying the universe to make it more approachable for new readers, The Flashpoint Paradox knew that in order to draw in new consumers, they’d have to be braver and bolder than ever before, something that its PG-13 rating reflects. The film received critical acclaim for both its function as a faithful adaptation of the story and the shocking violence never before seen in an animated superhero film. However, prior to diving into what makes Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox so great, it’s necessary to encapsulate the storyline from Geoff Johns’ source material to illustrate just how radical of a take on these characters the premise offers.

RELATED: ‘The Flash’ Review: DC Makes a Solid Multiverse Film but a Poor Time Travel Story

What Is 'Flashpoint' and What Changes Does It Make to the DC Canon?

While some may take issue with the storytelling device of a multiverse as a simple means of offering twists on fan favorite characters, the reality is that it strengthens established personalities through offering glimpses of what would happen should these heroes break from their strict and limiting moral codes. A common criticism towards the character of Batman for example is that in spite of the amount of lives his villains destroy, his one cardinal rule is that he never kills. Surely every fan has looked at a bout between him and the Joker and thought that this time, that rule may be worth breaking, but there’s no accounting for the fallout from crossing that line and the world-shattering consequences it may bring.

Geoff Johns explores this idea thoroughly in Flashpoint, in which after Barry Allen goes back in time in an attempt to save his mother (breaking his own golden rule of never changing the past), he creates a “time boom” that ripples throughout history and tweaks the world he knows to dramatic effect. Waking up in this new world with no memory of his actions, he finds that his mother is in fact still alive, though his own powers as the Flash are gone. He quickly discovers that that’s not all that’s changed, as Wonder Woman and Aquaman are locked in total war due to the murder of Aquaman’s wife Mera, resulting in Aquaman flooding all of Europe with hundreds of millions of casualties. Furthermore, Cyborg is now the only A-list superhero around as Superman’s rocket no longer crash-landed in Smallville but Metropolis, killing a further 35,000 people in the process and resulting in the alien’s abduction by the United States.

That all pales in comparison to the most drastic change however, which Andy Muschietti’s The Flash doesn’t appear to address: it wasn’t Bruce Wayne’s parents who died on that fateful night in Crime Alley, but Bruce Wayne himself. As a result, it’s his father Thomas Wayne who takes up the mantle of Batman in a crusade against crime, while Martha Wayne, progressively going insane from the loss of her child, becomes the Joker. In navigating this brave new world without his connection to the Speed Force (the extradimensional power source that allows him to bend the laws of physics and move at such ludicrous speeds), Barry befriends this new iteration of Batman and convinces him to help him reset the universe in order to save his son and everyone whose lives were needlessly lost in this war-torn dystopia.

'The Flashpoint Paradox' Makes Some Distinct Changes to the Source Material

Image via Warner Bros. Animation

When Christopher Nolan made Batman Begins, he did so with the fundamental understanding that in order for a story to be effective in another medium, changes need to be made. That’s why instead of walking out of a screening of The Mark of Zorro before getting shot, like they do in the iconic comics origin story, they’re watching the opera Die Fledermaus (German for ‘The Bat’). This serves the purpose of making the scene more cinematic as, according to the man himself, “A character in a movie watching a movie is very different than a character in a comic book watching a movie… …It creates a deconstructionist thing that we were trying to avoid.” Furthermore, it speaks to Bruce’s guilt, as it’s his fear of the opera they are watching that causes him and his parents to leave early. The same logic is applied to some of the greatest moments of The Flashpoint Paradox, as while comic books may look like storyboards, the experience of reading and watching something are entirely different. This is one of the reasons why some believe that Zack Snyder’s Watchmen didn’t succeed as an adaptation in spite of the fact that it recreates panels of the source material almost shot-for-shot.

One of the best arguments in regard to why The Flashpoint Paradox offers a more complete experience than the original 5-issue Flashpoint run is that we get to see the extended universe without the additional burden of purchasing its spin-off series (a common occurrence and complaint for comic book events in which key story details are left out to those following just the main run). While the original comic pretty much solely follows Barry Allen, the film includes cutaway scene that deepen the world Barry’s stumbled into. This includes one of its best action sequences, in which Deathstroke and Lex Luthor team up in an attempt to disarm Aquaman’s doomsday device, only to find themselves in battle with the Atlantean warlord and his army. Additional scenes that contextualize the battle between Wonder Woman and Aquaman, the likes of which emerged from a royal love affair, also offer a better insight into just how these characters were pushed down this hellish avenue.

It's the Violence That Really Sells 'The Flashpoint Paradox'

Image via DC

Much like the heavily contested PG-13 rating of James Gunn’s own Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, there’s a strong argument that The Flashpoint Paradox deserves an R-rating. It’s not just the amount of gore seen on-screen, but the bleak lens through which we see some of the most hopeful characters in all entertainment, making their immoral actions that much more impactful. Let’s start with Wonder Woman, whose first appearance sees her murdering Steve Trevor, not off-screen but through hanging him from her lasso. Using a weapon that fans have come to associate with truth and justice for something as brutal, and against the character’s canon paramour no less, immediately informs its audience that this world plays by different rules.

This is especially true in contrast to the film’s opening, which still takes place in the main (now old) DC timeline. Exclusive to the film, the storyline opens with the Justice League working together to disarm bombs attached to the Flash’s Rogues, but through their cooperation, not a single soul is lost or harmed. Director Jay Oliva saves the difficult truths for later in the film, which in the original comic book storyline peaks with Wonder Woman’s murder of Billy Batson in child form. The film still includes this moment but its defining example of gore that deviates from the comics occurs when Batman (Thomas Wayne) murders the Reverse-Flash. While in the comics he achieves this through stabbing him in the chest with a broadsword, The Flashpoint Paradox sees him shooting the Flash’s nemesis point-blank in the back of the head, accentuating the gore by cinematically revealing Batman as the killer through the bullet hole he’s left in his skull.

What’s a pretty minor tweak in the grand scheme of things actually works to sell the change in Batman’s character (Bruce Wayne never uses guns due to his childhood trauma, a rule that doesn’t apply to this new iteration of the Dark Knight). It’s a great example of how the gore within the film doesn’t just settle for gratuitous violence, but rather ages up the audience to actually accentuate the statements made about the world’s most recognizable superheroes. The increased violence from the comic as a result does a more immediate job of selling the brutality of the Flashpoint universe, and in doing so, emphasizes why it needs to be stopped. This allows for the film’s fundamental theme, the dangers of playing God with godlike power, to resonate much more deeply than it does in the original graphic novel.

While Muschietti’s The Flash isn’t as faithful of an adaptation, swapping Thomas Wayne for the returning Michael Keaton and an imprisoned Superman for the introduction of Supergirl, among other changes, that serves as all the more reason to check out The Flashpoint Paradox beforehand. It won’t spoil the adventure of the newest movie as much as it will deepen the understanding of the source material, its importance, and why it’s been selected by James Gunn as the event that restarts the DC Universe ahead of his own New 52-esque overhaul of the titanic franchise. It’s a great time to be a Flash fan, but an even better time to be a DC nerd.