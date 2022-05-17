Showtime has recently released the first trailer for the second season of the critically acclaimed comedy series Flatbush Misdemeanors. The series was created and written by Kevin Iso and Dan Perlman who also star as the dual protagonists. Their characters, Dan and Kevin, are two long-time buddies with a tough-love sort of dynamic who are trying to navigate their new surroundings in the neighborhood of Flatbush in Brooklyn.

They both seek to connect with others in the rapidly changing New York setting they find themselves in. The series is also populated with a colorful group of supporting characters like the good-hearted drug dealer Drew (Hassan Johnson), Dan’s down-to-earth therapist Dr. Flowers (Yamaneika Saunder), Kevin’s activist girlfriend Jasmine (Kerry Coddett), Dan’s stepfather Kareem (Kareem Green), and Dan’s student and Drew’s sassy niece Zayna (Kristin Dodson).

The second season of the comedy show picks up right after the first, taking the characters back to Flatbush — the same place where all 10 episodes were shot. While Kevin tries to distance himself from Drew, Dan does the exact opposite, although the trailer shows him attending a group therapy session for addicts. Viewers know the necessity for Dan to get clean after having ended up in the hospital due to overdosing on pills in Season 1, Episode 10 "peace." On the other hand, Drew is on a mission to fix his past mistakes, but the path is not an easy one. Meanwhile, Zayna is attempting to gain some distance from her family’s complicated past. As always, the show will still deal with some serious themes, like capitalism, underfunded schools, and the gentrification of Brooklyn, while adopting an easygoing attitude.

(L-R): Kevin Iso as Kevin and Dan Perlman as Dan in FLATBUSH MISDEMEANORS, “leanin’”. Photo Credit: Francisco Roman/SHOWTIME.

The half an hour comedy series is a co-production by Showtime, owned subsidiary of Paramount, and lead studio Avalon, which has hosted other well-known programs like Last Week Tonight with John Oliver. Perlman and Iso are serving as executive producers along with showrunner Keith Heisler, Richard Allen-Turner, Jon Thoday, David Martin, and Chloe Pisello for Avalon. The first season was directed by Nefertite Nguvu, Justin Tipping, Brennan Shroff, and Nastaran Dibai.

Fans will be returning to Flatbush on Friday, June 17. Flatbush Misdemeanors will be available on streaming and on-demand platforms. Two days later, at 11 p.m. on June 19, Season 2 will premiere on-air.

Check out the trailer for Season 2:

