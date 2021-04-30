Flatbush Misdemeanors, Showtime’s new comedy created by comedians Kevin Iso and Dan Perlman, has received its official trailer. Inspired by the award-winning indie web series of the same name, Flatbush Misdemeanors brings Iso and Perlman back to star on a show about life in Flatbush, Brooklyn, set to premiere this May.

Inspired by the two comedians’ real-life experiences, the show will explore gentrification and racial conflicts with authorities. However, as the trailer anticipates, these subjects are brought into the story in a fun and light way, allowing the duo to joke about the absurdities of everyday situations in the iconic Brooklyn region.

Flatbush Misdemeanors adapts the web series of the same name created by Iso and Perlman with zero budget back in 2017. The web series was extremely well-received, and the first installment became Oscar-qualified following a Grand Jury Award for Best Narrative Short at the Florida Film Festival. Last year, Showtime ordered ten episodes for the web series’ adaptation, boosting the length of the episodes from fifteen minutes to a half-hour.

The cast for Flatbush Misdemeanors includes Kristin Dodson (The Shivering Truth) as Zayna, one of Dan’s outspoken high school students, Hassan Johnson (The Wire) as Drew, a bold and direct man whose demands come into conflict with the livelihoods of both Kevin and Dan, and Kareem Green as Kareem, Dan’s new stepdad and self-appointed unwanted guide to Flatbush. Nastaran Dibai (Dear White People) serves as showrunner, and Justin Tipping (Twenties) directs the pilot.

Flatbush Misdemeanors premieres on Sunday, May 23, only at Showtime. Check the exclusive trailer and synopsis for Flatbush Misdemeanors below:

Here is the official synopsis for Flatbush Misdemeanors:

“New half-hour comedy Flatbush Misdemeanors, created and written by Kevin Iso and Dan Perlman, who both star, is a raw comedy of city life following Dan and Kevin, who play characters struggling to thrive in their new surroundings in Flatbush, Brooklyn. The show explores two long-time friends seeking to climb out of their heads and connect with others.”

