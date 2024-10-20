Sometimes, horror movies focus on atmosphere instead of having in-your-face scares or buckets of gore. While that doesn't make them any less part of the horror genre, there's a definite distinction. A great comparison between the two can be found in director Joel Schumacher’s filmography; The Lost Boys leans into the graphic horror of facing off against vampires, whereas his next venture into the horror genre, Flatliners, is much more atmospheric and less explicit. The movie stars Kiefer Sutherland, Julia Roberts, Kevin Bacon, Olivia Platt, and William Baldwin as medical students who risk death to learn about the afterlife.

It takes the usual trappings of a ghost story and turns them on their head. Instead of investigating what happens after we die, Flatliners is more interested in how our actions while we’re alive have a long-lasting impact on us. Critics were initially skeptical about whether this was the right direction to take such an interesting concept of life and death. The movie is now a minor cult favorite among horror fans due to its cast of heartthrobs and sweethearts of the '80s and '90s and its creepy Gothic vibe.

The Cast of ‘Flatliners’ Is A Huge Part of Its Draw

Image via Columbia Pictures

In Flatliners, five friends in medical school conduct an experiment to see what’s on “the other side,” i.e., they want to catch a glimpse of the afterlife and report back to the living. In order to do so, they intentionally stop their hearts – or flatline – for a short period of time (beginning with a minute) before the others resuscitate them. The first person to attempt the experiment, Nelson (Sutherland), sees a young boy he bullied as a child, and three of the others see similarly strange things when they follow suit. Although the film sometimes stumbles to realize the full potential of this high concept, it’s the chemistry between the cast that really sells the whole thing.

First off, three members of the core group were already box office draws from the '80s and would continue to be hugely successful throughout the '90s. Sutherland was hot off of The Lost Boys, Roberts had just been nominated for an Oscar for Steel Magnolias, and Bacon was transitioning from his smooth Footloose persona to the charismatic redneck character in Tremors. In short, these were all extremely charming (and very attractive) actors everyone already knew and loved. And they all play off each other well in Flatliners, even when their characters are at odds.

When the group argues about the consequences of flatlining, Sutherland exudes the “bad boy” energy he had in The Lost Boys and Stand By Me; he ratchets up the intensity by getting right in the face of Julia Roberts' Rachel, who doesn’t back down. Interestingly, Kevin Bacon’s David manages to defend Rachel while still feeling like he has a strong connection with Nelson; instead of getting in Nelson’s face to intimidate him, he does it to appeal to Nelson’s good side, matching Sutherland’s intensity without the anger. It’s a great scene that really showcases the power of these three actors in particular. In fact, the chemistry between Julia Roberts and Kiefer Sutherland happened offscreen as well, although in a more positive way; the two started dating during filming and ended up engaged, although they eventually broke things off.

Joel Schumacher Gave ‘Flatliners’ a Surreal, Gothic Look

Joel Schumacher has a flair for visual design – just check out his two Batman films. While those go very over the top and feature a lot of neon colors, Flatliners is slightly more subdued, though it still features striking set designs and effectively moody lighting. The movie shifts between intense orange and blue tones; orange is typically positive, like during Julia Roberts’ final scene with her father, while blue indicates danger or negativity; most of the flatlining scenes are saturated in blue light. And the characters perform their experiments inside a cathedral in the middle of renovations. It may be an impractical spot for a medical experiment, but the Gothic architecture and shadowy scaffoldings do give the movie a strikingly surreal look. The fact that David (Kevin Bacon) flatlines on Halloween night while people dance in costumes around a raucous bonfire outside also helps exaggerate the strangeness of the movie's events.

Schumacher consistently shoots his scenes with an emphasis on style and emotion rather than realism, which may be why Flatliners still has dedicated fans. It got a stand-alone sequel/reboot in 2017, although it didn’t resonate nearly as much with fans and faced even worse judgment from critics than its predecessor. The reboot may have missed the mark, but at least the strange spark of the original Flatliners still holds strong. It may not be as ghostly as you'd expect, considering its premise, but if you're craving moody visuals and a nostalgic cast, Flatliners will definitely scratch that itch.

Flatliners is now streaming in the U.S. on Paramount+.

