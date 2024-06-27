Flavor of Love, VH1's original reality TV gem, revolutionized the genre by delivering raw and unfiltered entertainment. VH1 struck gold with this groundbreaking reality TV concept, introducing a group of hopeful single women vying for a chance at love with the legendary Public Enemy founder and hype man Flavor Flav. In today's world of overly-produced reality shows, the genuine chaos and excitement accompanying each episode of Flavor of Love has become a staple of reality television. Millions of viewers were captivated by the magic of Flavor of Love and witnessed the birth of a new era in reality TV. This popular show not only introduced us to the captivating Tiffany Pollard, a reality TV star and icon in her own right, but also paved the way for a plethora of dating shows to follow, including I Love New York, Rock of Love, A Shot at Love with Tila Tequila, and For the Love of Ray J.

Flavor of Love premiered on January 15, 2006, on VH1, taking viewers on a whirlwind of drama and never-before-seen behavior in reality TV, forever changing the way dating in reality TV is presented. The network did a phenomenal job of casting raw and undiscovered people who would forever change the game of reality television. These reality stars would go on to deliver the most unhinged and shocking moments in reality television that would become stepping stones for many shows to follow.

10 'Flavor of Love' Celebrity Look-A-Like

Image via Bravo

One of the most hilarious arguments in the house was between Schatar "Hottie" Sapphira and Tiffany "New York" Pollard. Hottie boldly stated that she would hide people's belongings to win Flav's heart. Many of the women in the house were not pleased with the idea of someone messing with their personal belongings and took offense to Hottie's stance.

The tension escalated when New York's black jacket mysteriously disappeared, leading to Hottie being questioned if she was behind it. Despite denying involvement, Hottie tried to defend herself by claiming, "You guys are all jealous because my friends tell me that I remind them of Beyoncé!" New York's epic comeback, "No, you look like Luther Vandross," will forever be one of the most memorable moments in reality TV history.

9 Time to Get "Buckwild Dawg"

Image via VH1

In the second season, fans were introduced to the notorious Becky "Buckwild" Johnston, who presented herself as a woman with a "blaccent" that surprised both the other contestants and Flavor Flav. When New York made a comeback in season 2 to assist the ladies with a photo shoot, Becky quickly realized she couldn't stand being around New York due to her unpredictable and chaotic behavior.

Flavor Flav surprised everyone by inviting New York to rejoin the cast for season 2. None of the women were thrilled about this turn of events, especially Becky. The instant Flavor Flav extended the invitation to New York, Becky made her exit, making it abundantly clear that she had no intention of staying in the same house as someone as unpredictable as New York. But before storming off, Becky shocked everyone by speaking in a completely different accent that no one had ever heard before, including Flavor Flav, the other contestants, and the viewers. She said, "I'm going to have to give this back to you. That girl disrespected your house. She smoked in here. She assaulted somebody, and I don't think it's right that you keep her. I can't stay here. I don't trust her. She's crazy. She's mentally disturbed." Flav responded, "Can I ask you a question? Where the f--k did your accent go?" At that moment, Becky revealed that her "buck wild accent" was nothing more than an act.

8 Flowers and Fights Over A Bed

Image via VH1

Saaphyri Windsor successfully secured a spot on season 2 of Flavor of Love, and although her time on the show was brief, it was undeniably unforgettable. In the first episode, among the frenzy of the ladies scrambling to claim their beds, Saaphyri was engaged in a heated argument with another contestant.

Both ladies unknowingly laid claim to the same bed, sparking an instant fight when neither was willing to give up the bed. Saaphyri insisted that the other contestant hit her first with flowers and that's how the fight led to the two ladies pulling each other's hair and flying from one bed to another. However, it was Saaphyri who ultimately had to be carried out by security, leaving an unforgettable impression on both the viewers and Flavor Flav himself.

7 New York's Double Elimination

Image via Bravo

In the second season of New York's appearance on the show, she was initially planned to appear for just one episode. However, Flavor Flav had different plans in mind. When he unexpectedly asked New York to return, it caught everyone off guard. But the real shock came during the finale. Once again, New York found herself in the final two, sparking intense speculation that she would be the chosen one this time.

However, when Flavor Flav ultimately picked the other contestant, Chandra "Deelishis" Davis, it ignited one of the most intense arguments in reality television. New York was furious that she had once again been overlooked and rejected after being brought back. This led to a heated confrontation between New York and Flavor Flav right in the middle of a tropical storm on an island, adding to the intensity of the scene unfolding.

6 The Sister Patterson of It All

Sister Patterson forever revolutionized the world of reality TV for mothers when she made her debut on the screen. Her unapologetically bold and unconventional personality left viewers with their mouths on the floor as she continuously pushed the boundaries of what it means to be a mother on reality television. From her outrageous remarks to her shocking antics, Sister Patterson never failed to keep audiences on the edge of their seats. When she graced the screen during the parent's meeting with Flavor Flav, her behavior left everyone speechless. Not only did she insult the art in the home by calling it "stupid" and "demonic," but she also shamelessly fat-shamed her daughter, New York, on national television, leaving a lasting impression on viewers everywhere.

VH1 has a unique talent for discovering unpredictable mothers for reality TV shows. Sister Patterson was just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to mothers on reality TV who push the boundaries and consistently cross lines with everyone involved. Predicting what shocking actions or words she would unleash next was impossible. While Sister Patterson was the pioneer, viewers have also been introduced to Nancy Jones from Love and Hip Hop: New York, as well as Momma Dee from Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta, who is the mother of rapper Lil Scrappy. These mothers brought a whole new level of drama and intrigue to the screen.

5 New York Coining the Term "HBIC"

Image via VH1

Tiffany Pollard made quite an entrance when she confidently declared herself as the "HBIC". Little did the viewers know, they were about to witness a woman like no other. From the moment Tiffany arrived, she made it abundantly clear that she had no interest in making friends on Flavor of Love. Her sole focus was Flavor Flav, and she made sure everyone knew it. The way Tiffany fearlessly disregarded the opinions of the other women provided endless comedic moments throughout the entire season.

During her big fight with Pumkin, New York was waving around a steak knife, laughing and yelling, "I'm not going anywhere," while satisfied that she had gotten a rise out of Pumkin. Pumkin, on the other hand, was left screaming and in tears after New York suggested she needed a facelift. New York not only dominated season 1 but also made a grand return in season 2. She was such a controversial figure that she remains the most recognizable cast member from the show. Tiffany, now a household name, has spawned successful spinoffs like I Love New York and has recently appeared on BET's College Hill: Celebrity Edition and House of Villians.

4 The Unhinged Season 2 Reunion

Image via CBS

Season 2 was an absolute must-watch, especially with the return of Tiffany "New York" Pollard from the first season. Initially, New York was only expected to make a brief appearance, similar to Brigitte Nielsen in season 1. However, the undeniable chemistry and connection between New York and Flavor Flav compelled him to bring her back into the competition. Nevertheless, even before joining the cast, New York wasted no time in stirring up controversy with her straightforward and sometimes offensive remarks, true to her signature "New York" style. This inevitably led to a lot of tension and animosity between her and the other women in the house.

It was no surprise that the season 2 reunion was one of the wildest reunions in reality TV history. The ladies had been harboring a lot of pent-up anger towards New York, and when the time came to confront her, they unleashed it without any reservations. Former cast members Becky "Buckwild" Johnston, Shay "Buckeey" Johnson, Larissa "Bootz" Hodge, and Chandra "Deelishis" Davis held nothing back in expressing their hatred towards New York. The stage turned into a chaotic scene with shoes flying across, narrowly missing the host, Lala Anthony, and multiple women rushing the stage toward New York in an attempt to fight her.

3 The Infamous Season 2 "Poopgate"

Image via VH1

Before the chaotic season 2 reunion, the season started with a scandal known as "poopgate," leading everyone to speculate on who was responsible. Despite the abundance of bathrooms in the Flavor of Love mansion, one contestant couldn't hold it and ended up choosing the floor instead. During the toasting, which occurs at the end of every episode, Flavor Flav and the other contestants start to smell an odor, and when they locate the source, they can't believe what is on the floor.

Tykeisha Thomas, known by her nickname "Somethin," was discovered to be the individual responsible for defecating on the stairs. Immediately following the first elimination of the season, Somethin shamelessly left a "pooped" on both the floor beneath the stairs and the stairs themselves. Flavor Flav confronted Somethin while she was in the bathroom, and without hesitation, she confessed to the act, explaining that she was suffering from a severe upset stomach. Despite the unpleasant odor that filled the air that night, Somethin was allowed to stay in the house.

2 Hottie Serves Her Famous Chicken

Image via VH1

In season 1, Schatar "Hottie" Sapphira faced a significant setback during a cooking challenge on the show. Her antics during this episode would cement her in reality TV history. In this particular episode, Flavor Flav invited his mother to meet the ladies, assigning each of them the task of preparing a chicken dish for him and his mother to savor. The lady with the most impressive dish would earn a coveted date with Flav. Hottie was full of confidence and believed she would excel in this challenge.

Hottie's culinary adventure took a disastrous turn when she decided to pop a whole chicken into the microwave, believing that a simple press of the chicken button would magically transform it into a fully cooked meal within minutes. To make matters worse, she garnished her uncooked chicken with vegetables and noodles, proudly presenting it as a cooked dish. As the lid was lifted, revealing the unchanged state of the chicken, the other ladies, Flavor Flav and his mother, were shocked and frozen in silence, with everyone wearing expressions of sheer disbelief.

1 The Spit Felt Around the World

Image via VH1

One of the most notorious incidents in reality TV history occurred during the elimination round of season 1, involving Brooke "Pumkin" Thompson. At this point in the show, only Tiffany "New York" Pollard, Pumkin, and Nicole "Hoopz" Alexander remained in the competition. Without hesitation, Flav presented Hoopz with her clock, leaving Pumkin and New York as the final two. Ultimately, Flav chose New York over Pumkin, explaining that he believed Pumkin was being "fake" due to her concealing her participation in six previous reality TV shows before joining Flavor of Love.

Pumkin was deeply upset when Flav accused her of being "fake" for keeping information from him, leading to a sudden emotional outburst. As she stormed out, Pumkin got into a heated argument with New York and shockingly spit in her face, causing a commotion to erupt. The producers intervened to prevent New York from retaliating, while Flavor Flav looked on in disgust at Pumkin's behavior. In a chaotic scene, Pumkin tried to flee outside for safety, tears streaming down her face as the situation spiraled out of control. Flavor of Love has countlessly delivered the most unhinged and unanticipated moments on reality television.

