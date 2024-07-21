The Big Picture Flavor of Love was a popular VH1 dating show starring rapper Flavor Flav from Public Enemy, lasting from 2006-2008.

The show featured unique twists, like Flav nicknaming contestants, leading to memorable moments like 'Poopgate.'

'Poopgate' was a controversial event on the show, showcasing a contestant's honesty in a high-pressure environment.

Flavor of Love was a reality dating show that aired on VH1 from January 2006 to May 2008, starring rapper Flavor Flav from the Hip Hop group Public Enemy. The show began as a result of Flavor Flav's failed relationship with Brigitte Nielsen, showcased on VH1's Strange Love and their appearances on The Surreal Life. Thanks to the general interest, the audience had grown towards Flavor Flav's life and Flavor of Love was a huge hit, particularly with the second season finale becoming the second highest-rated non-sports basic cable show of 2006. The format of the show revolved around the rapper dating a group of 20 women who competed for his affection. The rapper would date all these women over several weeks in the hopes of finding his ideal partner. However, what made Flavor of Love stand out from other dating reality shows was the rapper’s unique twist. Flav was known to label each contestant, giving them nicknames they are still remembered by, years after the show had ended.

The show spanned three seasons, but despite the drama and numerous relationships formed on the show, Flavor Flav ultimately decided not to marry or continue dating any of the winners. Instead, he revealed during the Flavor of Love Season 3 reunion that he would marry Liz, the mother of his son, Karma. After its success, the show resulted in several spinoffs, such as I Love New York, Flavor of Love Girls: Charm School, and I Love Money. But nothing comes close to the original, which is still known for its dramatic and often outrageous moments. But when it comes to the most WTF moments on the show, contestant Tykeisha Thomas — also known as Something — takes the cake thanks to the time she defecated on the floor during an episode in Season 2. In pop culture history, this incident has gone down as the infamous ‘Poopgate’ with Flavor Flav.

Flavor of Love Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Flavor of Love is a VH1 reality dating show that starred Flavor Flav from the rap group Public Enemy on a quest to find true love. The show aired for three seasons from 2006-2008. Release Date January 1, 2006 Creator Cris Abrego, Mark Cronin Cast Flavor Flav Main Genre Reality Seasons 3 Number of Episodes 39 Expand

‘Poopgate’ Resulted in a Tense Elimination Ceremony

The infamous incident took place near the end of the Flavor of Love Season 2 premiere. Now, every episode of the show features what Flav called a ‘Clock Ceremony.’ During this ceremony, contestants who are not eliminated receive gold clocks to wear around their necks. The clocks have their pictures and nicknames behind the hands. Now, when a contestant is eliminated, her real name is revealed and the episode wraps up with a champagne toast. In the first episode of Flavor of Love Season 2, five of the girls are eliminated. However, as the toast is taking place, Flav notices a foul smell.

Turns out that after an intense round of eliminations, Something had defecated on the floor due to a combination of nerves and not being able to hold it in any longer. Unfortunately for Something, the camera and Flav both catch her in the act, and she now has to explain why she did what she did! But while she makes a run for it, the other girls have started to notice what has just happened, leading to one of the most embarrassing reality TV moments of all time.

The Internet Seems to Believe That Something Wasn’t at Fault

Close

According to an insider on Reddit, multiple cast members have confirmed that ‘Poopgate’ was definitely not staged for shock value. The Reddit user claimed that the Clock Ceremonies on Flavor of Love would last for over three hours and the girls would just be waiting around for Flav. That particular day, the girls were allegedly instructed to stay in the great hall and wait for the elimination round to start. During all this, Something had asked to go to the bathroom several times. But she was told to keep waiting. In the Redditor’s own words, “The poor girl tried her damndest to hold it for around three hours and eventually, it couldn’t be held any longer.” And while a lot of people have expressed their suspicion about the authenticity of ‘Poopgate’, fans seem to think that the blurred-out spots definitely point towards defecation.

A lot of other users expressed their opinion under the same thread, expressing that they didn’t blame Something for doing what she had to do. Another user jumped in to mention that they had heard from the cast about several instances during filming where the producers just told them to stand or sit and wait in silence for hours. However, another user replied to their comment, claiming that this is how long reality TV show eliminations usually happen, with shows like Survivor also making contestants wait for hours.

The ‘Poopgate’ Incident Earned Something her Nickname!

Image via VH1

After all the havoc that was wrecked because of ‘Poopgate,’ Flav is seen going to the bathroom to talk to Something. What makes the situation all the more embarrassing is that a lot of the other girls follow him there to witness Something’s embarrassment firsthand. When Flav knocks on the door and Something opens, he practically falls back because the whole place is stinking! In response, Flav ends up saying, “God, that smell was something,” and that’s when he decides to give Something her nickname.

After everything goes down, Flav then asks Something if she’s doing okay. To which, she gives an extremely honest answer. Something lets Flav know that she was trying her best to hold it in, but out of nowhere, her bowels just betrayed her. And while the rest of the girls are out there were laughing at Something, she still had no qualms about having an open conversation about the incident.

In fact, she’s even able to laugh the whole thing off with Flav and the other girls, which just goes to show how genuine her personality really is. Even Flav couldn’t help but agree with how authentic Something was in the way she reacted to the situation.

All seasons of Flavor of Love are available to stream on Hulu.

Watch on Hulu