Underwhelming horror movies are practically a genre unto themselves, one that comes with a very devoted fandom. Years' worth of horror movies that were derided by critics, and maybe even overlooked by audiences, have gone on to gain appreciation for their ability to entertain despite their numerous flaws, or, in some cases, because of those flaws.

From so-bad-they're-good to so-bad-they-have-to-be-seen-to-be-believed, and everything in between, uneven and divisive horror movies the world over can offer plenty of cheap thrills and even some valuable entertainment for those open to it. Some are rewatchable, while for others, one viewing is plenty, but these ten flawed horror movies are all must watches for anyone calling themselves a horror fan.

10 'Eaten Alive' (1976)

Directed by Tobe Hooper