Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Fleabag is still considered by many one of the best comedy shows of all time, even after its conclusion a few years ago. There are many reasons why the series is so genius, because it's the perfect combination of strong performances, intelligent writing, and emotional moments.

But the factor that allows Fleabag to rise above all other comedy series is the titular character's frequent breaking of the fourth wall. Whether during an intimate moment with another character or interrupting her conversations to speak to the audience, Fleabag's words and glances at the camera are defining characteristics of the series. Some of the show's best moments are a quick smirk at the camera from Waller-Bridge, and utilizing fourth wall-breaking elevates the show from funny to genius.

Fleabag Breaking the Fourth Wall Lets Viewers Know Her

The hilarious BBC series follows a young woman (Waller-Bridge) as she navigates life, loss, and relationships using her wit and her lack of filter. Through the recent death of her best friend (Jenny Rainsford), the previous loss of her mother, and the quick start of her father's (Bill Paterson) romantic relationship with her godmother (Olivia Colman), the character of Fleabag (though unnamed in the script) often closes herself off emotionally and turns to us, the audience, as a comfort.

Throughout the series' brief run, Fleabag often uses her anger and poor decision-making as a way to run from her grief and push people away. Yet the viewers have the privilege to get to know her in a way that none of the characters do. Even Fleabag and her sister Claire (Sian Clifford) are occasionally disconnected, especially because of Claire's rude, inappropriate husband, Martin (Brett Gelman). However, the main character's breaking of the fourth wall to give the audience humorous commentary in pretty much any situation gives insight into how she is much more complex than those around her write her off to be. After experiencing so much grief and guilt, as well as being misunderstood by many people, her safe space is escaping to the audience. Looking at the camera, Fleabag can be her most unapologetic self, no matter what kind of mistakes she has made in the past.

A Direct Connection Makes Viewers Fall in Love with a Flawed Character

Image via Prime Video

One of the more intriguing parts of Fleabag is its approach to tackling feminism by portraying the main character in the most brutally honest way. Early in the series, she raises her hand at a speaker's event when asked if she would trade five years of her life for the perfect body. She lies and steals, and yet she is redeemable and even likable. When other characters want to distance themselves from her, or when she removes herself at the end of Season 1, her connection with the viewers make both sides feel comfort.

This is so much so that Fleabag can make jokes to the audience about anything in any type of situation, which otherwise leads to judgment when she does this in real life. Even so much as a look at the camera lets us see her, but also allows her to see us. Only one look conveys so much about how she is feeling or what she wants to say, and while what she says is most likely something out-of-pocket or vulgar, viewers love her anyway.

Breaking the Fourth Wall Strengthens Fleabag's Relationship With the Priest

The second season of Fleabag introduce the Priest (Andrew Scott), who Fleabag quickly takes a liking to. Once the Priest provides her with support after a tumultuous family dinner, Fleabag begins to attend church in order to see him. As the two spend more time together, their connection, friendly and romantic, is undeniable.

If the chemistry between the two was not enough to sell viewers on their bond, the show takes it a step further by expanding upon Fleabag's commentary for the audience. Once the two spend more one-on-one time together, the Priest starts to notice when Fleabag breaks the fourth wall. He is initially unsure of what she does, asking "where" she goes when it happens. She refuses to tell him that she is actually speaking to an unseen audience, but continues to do so. In one particular moment, the Priest quickly breaks the fourth wall himself.

What makes this part of their relationship so satisfying is the show's cast of characters being disgusted or confused by the things Fleabag says. This is presumably a part of what makes Fleabag escape to the viewers, as those around her rarely appreciates or acknowledges her personality. She typically has a wall up, and will only be totally herself with the viewers. Once the Priest actually breaks the fourth wall, he tells her that he wants to get to know her, to which she replies that she does not want him to. This moment builds upon other moments in their forming relationship, such as the Priest telling Fleabag that she is good for him because she challenges his faith in God. In his brief breaking of the fourth wall, exposing her Achilles heel, he begins to challenge her too. On top of this, Fleabag is also able to see the fox that the Priest claims follows him wherever he goes. After the two do not end up together at the end of the series finale, she sees the fox. She points the fox in the direction of the Priest, and he abides. Even though the two cannot be together, viewers are able to get the sense that both parties will be alright. While the Priest ultimately found the strength to live by his values and leave her, Fleabag also gains the courage to leave the audience behind and continue on without the crutch of the camera. While the two did have a connection without this clever use of breaking the fourth wall, its inclusion is what makes the audience realize that they are, in a way, soulmates.

Many television shows like What We Do in the Shadows and The Fresh Prince of Bel Air are well-known for breaking the fourth wall, whether it be in one scene or throughout the show. Fleabag is unique in the way that it is not mockumentary, but rather like the audience is a character in the show. This makes the series not only original, but also brilliant in the way that it sees and understands its main characters and its viewers as both flawed and redeemable.