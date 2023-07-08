In 2019, Fleabag’s two-season run came to an end, climaxing in a finale that saw Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s titular Fleabag finally moving on with her life. Its final scene takes place at a bus stop, where she confesses her love to Andrew Scott’s "Hot Priest," to which he painfully says "It will pass" as he walks away, followed by a scurrying Fox – an oddly common occurrence for him. After a brief moment holding the infamous golden statue close to her, Fleabag leaves the bus stop, shaking her head knowingly to the camera and waving goodbye as she walks off into the distance.

We’re still debating elements of Fleabag’s ending four years later, with so much of it being expressed through symbolism and left up to audience interpretation. Why is the Hot Priest consistently hunted by Foxes? Why did Fleabag steal back the golden statue? And what did Waller-Bridge mean in her final fourth wall break? Looking back on the show as a whole, we can start to put a few of the pieces together.

What Do the Foxes Mean in 'Fleabag'?

Fleabag Season 2 opens with the iconic line, “This is a love story.” It’s a piece of narration that finds more meaning as the season progresses, with Fleabag falling in love with Scott’s Hot Priest, causing him to question his celibacy and commit sins against his beliefs. Despite retaining his religious faith, he’s a broken character, equally lonely as Fleabag herself. He embarks on an affair, struggling to balance his feelings for god and his lust for Fleabag.

Throughout Season 2, the Priest mentions his fear of Foxes; how they’ve been following him his whole life, long before starting this affair. When sharing a drink in the church courtyard, the Priest is consistently paranoid about rustling in the bushes, explaining this fear of Foxes. His paranoia surges as Fleabag brings up his celibacy, indicating that perhaps there’s a connection between the Foxes and his conflicted feelings toward his faith.

Just as the Foxes have haunted him his entire life, the questioning of his celibacy has constantly plagued him and in Season 2’s final moments, after declaring he’ll remain true to his religious faith despite retuning Fleabag’s love, a Fox trails closely behind him. It’s Waller-Bridge’s way of telling the audience that while he’s committed himself to his religion, his doubts and lust for an intimate relationship will continue to haunt him for the rest of his life. It’s clever writing that tells us where Scott’s character is heading without hand-feeding his character progression to us.

What Is the Meaning Behind the Golden Statue in 'Fleabag'?

Stealing and returning it time and time again, the Season 2 finale saw Fleabag steal her Godmother’s infamous golden statue one last time — and that comes after her returning it again earlier in the episode! The statue, created by Olivia Coleman’s "Godmother," has been a constant symbol of power and rebellion throughout the show. It’s symbolic of Fleabag’s troubled relationship with her family, but in the finale, the art takes on a whole new meaning.

As mentioned earlier, Fleabag returned the statue as a gift to Godmother at her wedding, seemingly a peace offering as she looks to move forward with her life, rebuilding bridges in the process. But in one final sinister act, the Godmother reveals that the statue was, in fact, modeled after Fleabag’s late mother. It’s another power play from Coleman’s character, adding a face to the headless statue which Fleabag had spent the last two seasons giving away and using as a trophy in her battles with her Godmother. This could be symbolic of how Fleabag has been using the death of her mother to explain her childish actions in the family, but regardless, it’s a cruel move from her Godmother, which ultimately results in Fleabag stealing it back once again.

Keeping this in mind, we must revisit Fleabag’s final moments, where after saying goodbye to the Priest, Fleabag pulls the trophy out of her bag, holding it tightly under her chin. The moment is intimate, highlighting that she’s found a new meaning behind the statue. No longer the symbol of rebellion, the golden statue now shares a connection with her mother, with Fleabag choosing to keep the statue close, dealing with her grief rather than abusing it when in battle with her Godmother. It’s an indication of how far Fleabag has come throughout the show, taking steps forward to better herself, a point reiterated by the show’s final shot.

'Fleabag's Ending Is Sad, Subtle, and Perfect

Image Via Amazon

A staple of Fleabag, fourth wall breaks have consistently been used as an insightful way to understand the titular character. As Fleabag struggles to ever say what she truly feels and be honest about her emotions, the technique gives the audience a look into what she really means, which is usually the opposite of what she’s actually saying, providing some good laughs and thought-provoking character work.

Fleabag admitting that she’s in love with the Priest was a huge leap forward for her after spending the last few years in meaningless, sex-focused relationships and one-night stands. Finally, Fleabag is opening up and allowing someone into her life, thus, her reliance on fourth wall breaks is no longer needed. She doesn’t need to confide in the audience anymore, shaking her head to tell us that this is where she leaves us. Fleabag waves goodbye and walks away, moving on with her life, tackling her grief head-on, rather than hiding from it with artificial relationships and rebellious acts.

The ending of Fleabag is extremely subtle, comforting the audience that while both Fleabag and the Priest have a long way to go, they’re moving forward. The Priest will continue to question his celibacy, but for now, he’s content with that, while Fleabag leaves her days of rebellion behind in order to focus on herself and be honest with her emotions. It’s the perfect ending to an intricately written show, which doesn’t feel the need to spell everything out to its audience.