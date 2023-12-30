Fleabag is a surprisingly short TV show, consisting of just 12 episodes spread out across two seasons, both of which only take about 2.5 hours to watch. It's undeniably a case of quality over quantity, however, because Fleabag is held up as one of the best shows of the 2010s, despite its brevity. Phoebe Waller-Bridge wrote every episode and also stars as the main character, who's not given a proper name beyond the titular one.

She's a heavily flawed and fascinating protagonist, earning the name Fleabag while also being sympathetic and potentially endearing at times. Following an era where many Golden Age of Television protagonists/anti-heroes were men (think Tony Soprano, Walter White, and Don Draper), it's refreshing to have a show that follows a deeply flawed, complex, and compelling female character. Fleabag does this while also balancing comedy and drama exceptionally well, with all the episodes ranked below, according to their IMDb ratings. All are at the very least good, while the episodes that represent the show at its best are iconic.

12 Season 1, Episode 3 (2016)

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

A good many shows would kill to have their lowest-rated episode still sit at a highly respectable 7.6/10, as the third episode of Fleabag's first season does. Like numerous episodes in the slightly breezier season 1 (compared to the second), Episode 3 feels pretty sitcom/comedy-focused overall, with a premise that involves Fleabag's sister, Claire (she gets a proper name) organizing her own surprise party.

Perhaps less deserving of a proper name is Martin, Claire's husband, who's a love-to-hate sort of character who causes chaos as per usual, here cementing his reputation by hitting on Fleabag. There's also some relationship drama for the titular character, as is the case with much of the show; her chaotic love life is a recurring theme. Overall, it gets the job done, and if season 1's third episode is as "bad" as Fleabag gets, then it's clearly doing something right.

11 Season 1, Episode 2 (2016)

IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

Season 1's second episode is all about the romantic side of Fleabag's life, though some of the interactions can't be considered romantic in the traditional sense, by any means. A man known only as "Arsehole Guy" (being comparable to the title character's name) was introduced in Episode 1, during a one-night stand, and he and Fleabag have a second-night stand here that doesn't really go any better.

Enter Harry, who Fleabag has an ever so slightly more "conventional' relationship with that's still on and off again in nature. It seems off for good by the end of Episode 2, though he does remain a character within the series going forward. After the opening episode, this one does a very good job at continuing to show the chaos in the titular character's life, and while the reality of it all can be a little bit sad, much of this episode is played for (sometimes uncomfortable) laughs.

10 Season 1, Episode 1 (2016)

IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

Unsurprisingly, the first episode of Fleabag's first season establishes the overall format and rules attached to the show, and it can be quite overwhelming at first, due to how uniquely Fleabag is presented by sitcom/dramedy standards. What immediately jumps out are the frequent fourth-wall breaks, where viewers don't just hear the titular character's inner monologue or thoughts, but have her deliver it directly to them by addressing the camera.

Other characters don't seem to notice, and the effect is like the courtroom scene near the end of Goodfellas when Henry Hill suddenly addresses the camera instead of just narrating... but the whole show is like that, instead of just one climactic sequence. Fleabag establishes her tendency to take part in hook-ups, recounts tragic parts of her past, and introduces viewers to members of her family, including Claire, her father, and her godmother (the latter two being in a relationship). It sets the stage well, providing a foundation for even better episodes to come.

9 Season 1, Episode 4 (2016)

IMDb Rating: 8.0/10

Fleabag is ordinarily a female-focused show, but Episode 4 of season 1 takes things to another level by being mostly set at a female-only retreat the title character and her sister attend. Neither of them seems keen to be there, and even though the retreat is supposed to be a silent one, they talk often and end up coming clean about certain things they had been keeping silent about before (ironically enough).

It's one of the earliest episodes to have a relatively distinct premise that breaks what had been established as the status quo, to some extent. Fleabag is not the kind of gimmicky sitcom where every episode needs to be "the one where the characters do X," but having a fast-paced and dialogue-heavy show be set at a retreat that's supposed to be silent does make it distinctive, and it's overall both funny and significant for the season's plot going forward.

8 Season 1, Episode 5 (2016)

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

Season 1's fifth episode continues to depict Phoebe Waller-Bridge's titular character as a complex antihero, with the premise mostly revolving around her trying to fix a situation that caused drama earlier on. Way back in the first episode, Fleabag stole a sculpture from her godmother's studio, and though she attempts to return it in the episode (after it got around between characters), things don't exactly go to plan.

After several episodes that did build conflict gradually, this penultimate episode of the season pushes things further and sets everything up nicely for a big finish in season 1's sixth and final episode. That finale in turn sets the stage for a more dramatic (and superior) second season, so Episode 5 might well stand as the point when Fleabag starts getting really good (after all, the show's four lowest-rated episodes on IMDb are the show's first four episodes overall).

7 Season 2, Episode 2 (2019)

IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

Season 1 of Fleabag didn't shy away from exploring grief, by any means, what with Fleabag's mother and best friend having passed away before the show commenced. That being said, season 2 does step things up somewhat when it comes to dealing with heavier subject matter. After various traumatic events, she visits a counselor in this episode, all the while finding herself having uncomfortable interactions with her godmother, who's recently gotten engaged to Fleabag's father, making her Fleabag's stepmother.

With an engagement comes a wedding, and with a traditional wedding comes a priest, and it's the priest (Andrew Scott) who's a pivotal reason season 2 of Fleabag is so revered. Episode 2 continues showing Fleabag's attraction to this priest, who seems to be the one healthy potential partner, only he's regrettably devoted to his faith, meaning he's not supposed to date. The episode's a slight comedown after the high of season 2's opening episode, but it's still pretty great television overall.

6 Season 2, Episode 5 (2019)

IMDb Rating: 8.7/10

Fleabag's status as a dramedy (more so than it is a sitcom) is well-established by season 2's fifth episode, the penultimate one of the show overall. It starts with the dramatic revelation that the priest can no longer see Fleabag, nor oversee the wedding, due to the bond that's developed between him and her. At the episode's end, he reveals he doesn't want that to be the case, and the two end up making love. Also, Claire gets a bad haircut and finds herself very stressed about it.

The end of the episode is also significant for it furthering the use of fourth wall breaks, with the titular character turning the audience away from a personal moment, with the show concluding in a comparable way one episode later. It's not as dramatic as that finale, but the penultimate episode overall does start to feature payoffs for Fleabag's second season that are both satisfying and appropriately surprising.

5 Season 2, Episode 4 (2019)

IMDb Rating: 8.8/10

The fact that the priest was able to break the fourth wall like Fleabag could suggested that he really was her soulmate, making their intense but ultimately brief passion an immensely bittersweet one. Season 2's fourth episode is largely about them further realizing their feelings for each other, occurring in the wake of him noticing her breaking of the fourth wall, back in season 2's third episode.

The pair spend quality time together, then part, on Fleabag's decision. She ends up feeling immense grief about the past, and so returns to the priest and asks for some guidance. Then, things start to get physical, but it's then the priest's decision to end things before they get carried away. It's a frustrating but believable back and forth, showing two people who already care for each other enough that they don't want to harm the other, even though they both know, deep down, they each want the same thing.

4 Season 1, Episode 6 (2016)

IMDb Rating: 8.8/10

Season 1 of Fleabag had plenty of intentionally uncomfortable humor, but its final episode might well mark the point where things start turning in an overall more serious direction. Various conflicts come to a head in Episode 6, making it the highest-rated episode of the show's first season, and deservedly so.

Fleabag comes clean to the viewer about what happened to her best friend, and the way her choices impacted the best friend's untimely passing. She has further conflicts with her sister and godmother, and finds her love life spiraling out of control to an even greater extent. A chance encounter with a bank manager (seen at a couple of points earlier in the season) ends up giving her a tiny amount of hope, but Episode 6 is still an overall fairly upsetting note for the first season to end on, hinting at the even more dramatic second season to come.

3 Season 2, Episode 3 (2019)

IMDb Rating: 8.9/10

Episode 3 of Fleabag's second season largely revolves around a work event at Claire's work that Fleabag offers to help with. It's there established that Claire has feelings for a co-worker named Klare. Fleabag also meets and bonds with another co-worker named Belinda, who's played by arguably the most high-profile guest star of the series, Kristin Scott Thomas (of The English Patient fame).

Like all episodes of season 2, the priest and his complicated relationship with Fleabag is also something that gets a good deal of time devoted to it, and he makes it apparent that he can't really break his celibacy, as it's become clear by this point in the season that Fleabag likes him. It's a strong episode overall, standing at the midpoint of the season and featuring that aforementioned game-changing fourth wall break from a character who isn't Fleabag.

2 Season 2, Episode 1 (2019)

IMDb Rating: 9.2/10

Episode 1 of Fleabag's final season is intense and dramatic, and certainly a highlight of the overall show. After the dramatic events of season 1's finale, Fleabag has been distant from her family for a good deal of time, but reconnects at a family dinner shortly after her father announces his engagement to Fleabag's godmother. The dinner, for the most part, doesn't go very well at all, but the silver lining is that it is where Fleabag ultimately gets introduced to the priest.

Things start awkward, then get intense, and eventually even violent, with the episode opening with a flash-forward to Fleabag clearly beaten up in some way, increasing the tension about what's going to happen. It's all excellently written and impeccably well-acted, feeling uncannily like watching actual strained and explosive public drama go down. It's not easy to watch in the traditional sense, but it's powerful and absorbing stuff.

1 Season 2, Episode 6 (2019)

IMDb Rating: 9.3/10

As might've been expected, Fleabag concludes in a way that feels bittersweet and non-traditional. Viewers might've wanted things to wrap up neatly, but Fleabag is not a show about neatness or fantasy. For something brutally honest and equal parts sad and funny to end in a way that's not an emotional high but not a crushingly depressing low feels fitting; like it was always meant to be.

The wedding between Fleabag's father and godmother largely goes well, and Claire finally gets some closure by seeming to get rid of the obnoxious Martin for good. But the episode does ultimately come down to being about how things wrap up with Fleabag and the priest, and inevitably, they both part on amicable terms, which can feel sad. Yet the titular character also leaving the audience behind, bidding farewell to the viewer, can also be seen as a step forward for her personally; like she can be her own person going forward. It's an episode about being honest and moving on, even if that can be hard to do in the moment, and it's a powerful note for the show to end on.

