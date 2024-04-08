Written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, this semi-autobiographical series based on her one-woman play of the same name has become an internet sensation ever since its release. Not only that, it has also captured the attention of critics worldwide, even managing to take home a few Emmy Awards and BAFTAs, including Oustanding Comedy Series. Although it has been a while since the limited series reached its full stop, it is still very much talked about in its category, and understandably so.

With such well-crafted, blockbuster characters at its center — especially the self-deprecating unnamed protagonist, played by Waller-Bridge, who occasionally reaches out directly to her audience — it only makes sense that Fleabag would deliver some of the most painfully relatable and unforgettable lines in television history. We have gathered some of the best Fleabag quotes below to celebrate this fantastic series.

10 "Don’t make me hate you. Loving you’s painful enough."

Harry (Season 1, Episode 2)

Hugh Skinner's Harry, Fleabag's nice guy boyfriend with whom she splits and reunites on a regular basis during the first season, may not have been the most relevant character in the Fleabag series. However, he still added a bit to the storyline and Fleabag's character development, with one of the most memorable quotes in the show being his.

During the second episode of the first season, when the two are having an argument, Harry points out that loving Fleabag is painful enough. This makes sense considering their on-and-off relationship and the singular personality of Waller-Bridge's iconic TV character. The fun bit about this moment? Fleabag puts time out in the fight to tell the character to write this down as a lyric.

9 "Don't make me an optimist, you will ruin my life."

Fleabag (Season 2, Episode 4)

Considering how pessimistic — a defining trait of the character — and self-destructive Fleabag has always been (at least until Andrew Scott's Priest stepped foot on the show, anyway), it would make sense how being optimistic would "ruin her life," as she admitted in a conversation with Scott's character. "Why believe in something awful when you can believe in something wonderful?" He asked.

Because of the pain and trauma she endured, Waller-Bridge's character is understandably terrified of opening her heart up — intimacy and vulnerability can be frightening, and the walls she built around her are there for a reason. While simplistic, this quote sums up Fleabag's personality well while shedding light on the dynamics between the two characters; Fleabag knows the Priest's power over her and makes sure audiences know this as well.

8 "I look like a pencil."

Claire (Season 2, Episode 5)

If this was a "funniest Fleabag moments" list, Claire's "I look like a pencil" line and Sian Clifford's impeccable delivery in season two's 5th episode would rank first place. When Claire, Fleabag's repressed sister who attempts to find her true self throughout the show (with this change of looks highlighting that), decides to get a haircut, she accidentally has it cut too short.

Besides all the heartbreaking drama that this show features (taking into consideration that the series addresses mental health issues), Fleabag is a dark comedy series after all, and this quote, followed by Fleabag's reassurance that Claire's new haircut is "French," goes down as one of the most hilarious and unforgettable. What makes this so good is mainly Clifford's delivery and Waller-Bridge's top-notch comical writing.

7 "I think you know how to love better than any of us. That's why you find it all so painful."

Dad (Season 2, Episode 6)

Fleabag's relationship with her painfully reserved and repressed dad, played by Bill Paterson, has always felt too distant. A possible reason may be that at the end of the day, the two share more traits than they admit: both don't know how to handle emotions and a "need to be told what to do," as Fleabag also remarked when in a conversation with the Priest.

It's no news that Fleabag's way of loving is intense, even if it doesn't look that way at first glance. Dad was the one to highlight that the reason why she goes through so much pain is because, despite what she believes, Fleabag is quite good at feeling. This line easily makes for one of the best moments in the show, hitting extra hard when taking into account who it comes from.

6 "I think I just want someone to tell me how to live my life, Father, because so far I think I've been getting it wrong."

Fleabag (Season 2, Episode 4)

Fleabag is at her most vulnerable during a confession with Scott's priest during season two's episode 4, where she lets her walls down completely and reveals, in a slightly controversial monologue, that she needs someone to tell her what to wear in the morning, what to eat, and overall how to live her life — it's almost as if she needs external validation, doesn't trust her actions, and doesn't want to carry the burden of choice on her shoulders (even though she does know what she wants most of the time).

Naturally, this is one of Fleabag's most memorable bits, as it sheds light on the character's mental health, vulnerability, faith, and indescribable bond with the Priest, who is just as surprised to see her be so vulnerable as members of the audience but ends up comforting her.

5 "The only person I'd run through an airport for is you."

Claire (Season 2, Episode 6)

Although it includes some interesting, incredibly moving depictions of love (we're looking at you, Priest), Claire and Fleabag's strained bond in the show and its development is by far the most realistic. Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Sian Clifford deliver incredible performances as two polar opposite siblings, cementing them as one of the best sibling duos on television.

"The only person I'd run through an airport for is you," Claire said to Fleabag during season two's episode 6; a quote that evidently took Fleabag and the audience by surprise. It is possibly the most touching sentence exchange between these two, making it a special bit that perfectly illustrates the loving relationship between the sisters who, despite all the bickering, can't help but adore and care for each other more than they care for themselves.

4 "I don't know what to do with it. With all the love I have for her. I don't know where to put it now."

Fleabag (Season 2, Episode 4)

During the fourth episode of Fleabag's second season, viewers get a touching glimpse of a wholesome, intimate scene between the titular character and her late best friend, Boo (Jenny Rainsford). The latter is comforting the former while she is talking about her mother's death and all the grief that she's experiencing, with Boo ultimately succeeding in cheering her up.

This is a memorable, moving line for many reasons, one of them being how particularly relatable it is and how it resonates with audiences who have lost someone. Fleabag admitting that she has no idea where to "put all the love" she feels for her deceased mother makes for a painful occasion that meditates on sorrow and grief while also foreshadowing the continuation of her grief following Boo's tragic death.

3 "It'll pass."

The Priest (Season 2, Episode 6)

The most iconic line in Fleabag is said by the "Hot Priest" during the series finale when Fleabag confesses her love for Scott's on-screen counterpart. To everyone's dismay (though it wasn't really that surprising, all things considered), instead of saying that he loves her back, the Priest simply says "It will pass" as he walks away.

While an inevitable outcome, audiences were still rooting for the couple to somehow end up together. Instead, they were left flabbergasted, heartbroken, and inevitably reaching for the tissues when this happened. "It'll pass" serves as a reminder of how "this too shall pass," how time heals all wounds, and how people move on from painful things. Still, audiences can't help but cry over the devastating situation, especially given that Priest loved Fleabag, too.

2 "Love is awful. It's awful. It's painful. It's frightening."

The Priest (Season 2, Episode 6)

In the same episode, audiences are caught by surprise when the Priest starts a rant about how love is awful, painful, and frightening (read that again). This is easily the second-best monologue on the show, courtesy of the incredible writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and also thanks to how talented of an actor Andrew Scott, who manages to deliver this so flawlessly, is.

Powerful and beaming with meaning are words to describe this memorable monologue that takes place when the Priest is officiating the wedding of Dad and Godmother (Olivia Colman). One of the reasons it has become so adored by Fleabag enthusiasts all around the globe is how it encapsulates the relationship between the Priest and Fleabag, almost feeling like he's reaching out directly to her at some point.

1 "Women are born with pain built in. We carry it within ourselves. Men have to seek it out."

Belinda (Season 2, Episode 3)

Although the Barbie dialogue has been getting a lot of love ever since the film premiered, some would say that Fleabag's walked so it could run. During season two's episode 3, Fleabag meets Kristin Scott Thomas's businesswoman Belinda at a bar where the two discuss and meditate on their roles in the world as women among other things.

Whether it is thanks to Scott Thomas's astounding acting or Waller-Bridge's top-notch writing, this one moment truly feels like one of the show's best and most monumental, mostly given how the epic speech examines oppression that comes from a long line in womanhood and how the female sex is seemingly born with centuries-long of pain (whether physical or psychological) from which there is no escape.

