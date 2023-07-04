Fleabag, written by and starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge, is a masterclass of theater. Another classic released for streaming by The National Theatre, which is responsible for the best theatrical productions made accessible for all, Fleabag is arguably one of the best one-person shows ever made. Insanely well-written, intimate, hilarious yet sometimes heart-wrenching, it's no surprise that it also turned into one of the best television shows of all time. The personal perspective and the way Fleabag will address the audience, including the monologuing, are word-for-word copied straight from the play, and watching both side-by-side really allows you to get inside her head.

The show works both on its own and as an adaptation of the one-woman performance, not only faithfully adapting the material but expanding on it. The snide and arrogant godmother, played spectacularly by Olivia Coleman, is turned from a passing mention to her own character, the entirety of Season 2 is show-original which includes everyone's favorite Hot Priest (Andrew Scott). It gives a face and allows a new level of empathy to characters like her sister Claire (Sian Clifford) and her best friend Boo (Jenny Rainsford), and offers an absolutely insufferable presence to characters like Claire's husband Martin (Brett Gelman). Despite how much it keeps and adds, there were also a few noticeable changes made. One of which is quite a significant moment in the play's conclusion.

What Happens to Hilary the Guinea Pig in 'Fleabag'?

Hilary, what an adorable character, that lovable little potato. The orange guinea pig with a little white tuft on its head that Fleabag gives to Boo after the two opened a café together, and decided to theme it around the creature. Hilary ends up being all Fleabag has to remember Boo by after her death, and remains a sentimental reminder of their friendship into Season 2, where The Priest also meets and cherishes her. You always feel that Fleabag's love for Hilary is now begrudging but real as if this is Boo's guinea pig, and she's just taking care of her. But Hilary is a way of showing a sardonic hot mess of a character who still has a soft side, taking care of a vulnerable animal for Boo. Yeah, she kills it in the play.

This is, at least in this writer's opinion, one of the biggest departures from play to screen. Bus Rodent (Jamie Demetriou), known as Tube Rodent in the play, mistakes Hilary for a rat and kicks it, leaving her severely injured. The next day, Fleabag sees her suffering from her wounds, and out of guilt or a dark kind of mercy, kills her by slowly crushing her in her hand. This is the lowest point in the show, and leaves the audience in shock, because at this point and after, Fleabag has lost everything. She lost her best friend, and her sister's trust, and in the play, it's even established in the beginning that she lost the café, applying for a new job rather than a small business loan. Not to mention, mercy killing or not, Fleabag straight murders an animal, and no one really wants to see that on screen.

So, the scene was cut, and Hillary was left to squeal another day. Waller-Bridge wanted to keep the scene in, willing to take the television audience to that really dark place as well and show how destructive Fleabag's repeated actions can be, but you can't blame the powers-that-be for believing that the animal cruelty element might have been a bit too far. However, when you think about the other things Fleabag does in her show, not only that but things other troubled protagonists have done in incredibly well-received TV shows, you wonder where the morality of Hilary's death lies.

Fleabag Is One of Many TV Anti-Heroes

Lest we forget, Fleabag is not a good person, not in the first season anyway. Or at least, she's a person who makes very bad, very harmful decisions for both herself and especially for those around her. She torments her boyfriend Harry (Hugh Skinner) to the point where he leaves her, after which she just moves on to someone else straight away. She can't seem to accept that her father has moved on and loves someone else. And most important of all, what she did to Boo.

It's the most heartbreaking revelation, and line, in the entire show. Claire can't trust her own sister because of "what you did to Boo," something so reprehensible that the guilt still consumes Fleabag, leading her to act more erratically. It's established early on in the show that Boo had committed suicide, whether intentionally or not because her boyfriend had cheated on her. We don't find out until the end that Boo's boyfriend cheated on her with Fleabag, her own best friend. The one she supported when her mother died, the one she started a business with, had betrayed her. That feels a lot worse than putting a sufferer out of their misery, especially in the show where you can actually see what a lovely person Boo was.

This is the fine line a lot of prestige shows are walking these days, a new generation of television anti-heroes. Gone are the days of The Sopranos and Breaking Bad, where the audience is essentially taken on a ride-along with protagonists who are doing very explicitly bad, and often illegal things. Where the writers somehow coerce our support and actively make us hate those trying to stop them, with apologies to Skylar White. There is active discouragement for the actions of Bojack Horseman, where he actually gets what he deserves at the end and goes to prison, no one gets away with things anymore because it's simply not satisfying for the audience anymore to watch someone hurt the people around them and get no comeuppance.

The Supporting Characters of 'Fleabag' Are Just as Important

When you have a character like Fleabag, a protagonist who the audience closely watches, seeing the world through her eyes and being spoken to directly, it's a matter of give and take. She has to do enough bad to be the engaging hot mess people like to enjoy, but not bad enough that people are actively rooting for her downfall. In the play, there is no Season 2, there is a somewhat hopeful ending in being given a second chance by her possible employer, but even then her fate is unknown.

We don't get to see her reconcile with her sister, make a real connection, or see her and her business thrive as we do in Season 2. She's the only one on stage, and yet the audience is shown how her actions tear the world around her down. We don't see Claire, Harry, or Boo's faces, but we know how badly Fleabag hurt them. It's a moral entropy; she does worse things, such as killing a guinea pig, so she doesn't really have or earn a happy ending.

Fleabag is one of the best examples of TV's new love of female anti-heroes, and that comes down to the incredible writing and performance of Waller-Bridge, but also those around her. The hilariously pathetic Harry, the pedantic yet clearly deeply wounded Claire, and the gentle yet vulnerable Boo, in the Golden Age of television, we would see them all as obstacles. But, here, they're allowed to breathe as both entertaining characters in their own right and reminders that our protagonist is far from perfect.