It's official: the upcoming miniseries Fleishman Is in Trouble has tapped Valerie Faris and Jonathan Dayton (the directors of Little Miss Sunshine) to direct several episodes of the upcoming FX on Hulu show. It will be a limited miniseries based on a popular novel of the same name. The show was first announced back in the fall of 2019, but has likely suffered the same production slowdowns as many other TV shows and movies due to the ongoing pandemic.

Little Miss Sunshine was a 2006 comedy about an eccentric family trying to get their nerdy, socially awkward daughter into the finals of a beauty pageant. Given the material they're working with in Fleishman Is in Trouble, it seems an appropriate fit to tap these two to direct the miniseries. Fleishman is all about a divorced dad trying to rediscover himself in the world of online dating after his wife leaves him. But she doesn't just leave him - she ends up dropping the kids at his door and disappearing altogether, forcing him to juggle his new roles of "single dad" and "newly single man" at the same time. If that plot doesn't sound ripe for cringe-humor comedy, then we don't know what does.

Image via Fox Searchlight

RELATED: 'Y: The Last Man' FX on Hulu Series (Finally) Begins Production, Promises Female-Led Staff

In addition to Farris and Dayton, New York Times bestselling author Taffy Brodesser-Akner will be writing the nine-episode miniseries. Seeing as how the show is based off her wildly successful novel of the same name, this sounds like an entirely appropriate decision. She will also be credited as an executive producer on the production. Assisting her in that role will be Susannah Grant, Sarah Timberman, and Carl Beverly.

There is no release date for Fleishman Is in Trouble yet.

KEEP READING: What 'A Teacher's Unconventional Approach Teaches Us About Trauma

Share Share Tweet Email

On 'Free Guy' and the Power of Constructive Optimism Having a great, not good, day takes work — and that's wonderful to see.

Read Next