Author of Fleishman Is in Trouble, Taffy Brodesser-Akner, says she fell into a trance-like state watching the cast of Fleishman Is in Trouble play the characters she created for her novel. Talking to Variety, Brodesser-Akner explained that watching the celebrated actors play her characters felt like fan fiction. She said it felt like fan fiction with barbies made into famous people.

“It almost felt like fan fiction, or like fan fiction with your Barbies — like, what if you got your Barbies to be these famous people? I can’t even describe it.”

Fleishman Is in Trouble is a story about divorce, career accomplishments, friendship, and the existence of fulfillment which follows the unraveling marriage of Toby and Rachel Fleishman, a powerful New York couple divorced after 15 years of being together.

The series boasts a powerful cast with Academy Award-nominee Jesse Eisenberg as Toby Fleishman, Claire Danes as his ex-wife Rachel, as well as Lizzy Caplan, and Adam Brody.

The New York Times journalist, known for her profiles on Tom Hiddleston, Gwyneth Paltrow and Bradley Cooper, also revealed that much of the inspiration for her book came from anxiety as a profile writer. According to her, the first person mentioned in a story receives more sympathy than any other person after. She expressed that sympathy is created the minute a story is told about someone.

“Do you ever notice, like in any story, the first person mentioned, even if you give more words to the second person, gets the sympathy? It matters so much who you talk about first. The minute you tell someone’s story, you are creating sympathy for them, even if you make them into a giant jerk. What is there to do? That’s a crisis for us, isn’t it?"

Also speaking about sympathy, Eisenberg said he approved of the story’s narrative reversal surrounding the ‘knee-jerk male sympathy’. He said: “I was acting in something that I think my wife thought was perpetuating the idea that anything that happens to a man is heartbreaking, and anything that happens to a woman in a story is of her own making,”

Caplan also expressed her love for the story created by Brodesser-Akner. She noted she loved the story because it felt true to the life stage. Caplan said it was nice to read something, examining how it feels to be in a world without explosions:

“It’s nice to read something that’s just about examining how it feels to be this age in the world without any explosions. It seems like a lot of stuff right now is distilled into this black and white, good versus evil. That’s just not how I see the world. I don’t think that’s how the world is, and this [project] lives in a world of nothing but nuance.”

Brodesser-Akner, who wrote seven out of the eight episodes of the FX limited series, revealed that she never imagined that her book was adaptable for television. She said she made the assumption because the book had little plot, but she changed her mind when people started bidding for it.

Fleishman Is in Trouble premieres on Hulu on Thursday, November 17.