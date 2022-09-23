It has just been revealed that FX's new limited series, Fleishman Is In Trouble, will premiere exclusively on Hulu on November 17. The first two episodes will debut as part of the premiere, and then a new episode of the eight-episode series will drop subsequently each following Thursday. Outside the US, the show will be available to stream in Latin America on Star+ and in all other territories on Disney+ under the Star banner. The limited series is based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Taffy Brodesser-Akner and stars Jesse Eisenberg, Claire Danes, and Lizzy Caplan.

Fleishman Is In Trouble will tell the story of a 41-year-old recently-divorced doctor named Toby Fleishman (Eisenberg) who is shocked to find a great deal of success when he begins using dating apps. However, the promise of potential flings with all the available women Manhattan has to offer is threatened when his ex-wife Rachel (Danes) abruptly vanishes and leaves Toby in charge of his two children. In what was supposed to be his first summer of sexual freedom, Toby is forced to juggle his kids, the reappearance of two old friends (Caplan and Adam Brody), a possible promotion at the hospital, and the mystery of what happened to Rachel. Toby will soon learn that the only way to figure out what happened to his ex-wife is to go back and realize what went wrong with their relationship in the first place.

Brodesser-Akner serves as the creator and writer of the series adaptation of her own novel. She also acts as an executive producer, alongside Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, and Susannah Grant. Little Miss Sunshine filmmakers Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris serve as directors on the series, and executive producers as well. Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini also direct multiple episodes and act as executive producers. Christian Slater, Josh Radnor, Maxim Jasper Swinton, Meara Mahoney Gross, Joy Suprano, Michael Gaston, and Juani Feliz round out the show's recurring cast.

This seems to be a fitting role for a grown-up Eisenberg, who has played a younger sad sack in films like The Squid and the Whale, Adventureland, and Zombieland. Eisenberg has appeared in different roles in several acclaimed films like The Social Network, Now You See Me, and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice as infamous DC villain Lex Luthor. Eisenberg will next be seen on the big screen in the films Manodrome, The Medusa, and A Real Pain.

The first two episodes of Fleishman Is In Trouble will premiere on Hulu on November 17. Since the show will debut in less than two months, a trailer should be arriving sooner than later, stay tuned at Collider for future updates. Check out the new key art for the series and our recent interview with Danes down below.