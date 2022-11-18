Created for television by Taffy Brodesser-Akner, who adapted her acclaimed novel of the same name, the eight-episode FX original series Fleishman is in Trouble (which is available to stream at Hulu), follows Toby Fleishman (Jesse Eisenberg), a recently divorced single dad of two, an 11-year-old daughter and nine-year-old son, who’s navigating the world of app-based dating, rekindling friendships with Libby (Lizzy Caplan) and Seth (Adam Brody), and learning unexpected things he never knew about his wife, Rachel (Claire Danes). As he attempts to understand how his marriage fell apart in the first place, he must also move forward and find a new balance between parenting, career success, and personal fulfillment.

During this 1-on-1 interview with Collider, executive producer Brodesser-Akner talked about how turning her first novel into a TV series felt like writing fan fiction that she got to watch play out, why she believes in letting the world tell you what you can do, writing without letting shame cloud your work, how lucky they were to get this cast, that everyone has a valid side to their story, and what’s next for her.

Collider: This is your first novel, and then this novel became your first TV series. How does all of that feel?

TAFFY BRODESSER-AKNER: It’s like I wrote fan fiction about myself in some alternate universe, and I’m watching it play out. I don’t even know how to process any of it. The question that I’ll start with is, “What’s it like or how do you feel today?” I am elated. Yesterday, I felt like I was being wheeled into surgery. I would’ve kept it just a private thing among the people who made it for a little, for another five years or something. I don’t know how I feel. I feel insane. Thank you for asking. If my answer did not convey that, I feel insane.

You achieved success with this novel, which is an accomplishment in itself. Was there ever a fear that you then couldn’t translate that success to success in another medium, by turning this into a TV show? It’s not unheard of that the person who writes the book then does the show, but it’s still pretty rare.

BRODESSER-AKNER: Any time I wrote a magazine story that did well, I didn’t think I could replicate it. We’re not the best judges of what we can do. This is terrible advice for young people, but I’m a big fan of letting the world tell you what you can do. The marketplace will always tell you, and all you can do is try. I have delighted in not just the trying, but the faith people have shown in me. With the IP revolution, where everything is now based on something, I’ve seen both things. I’ve seen a writer adapting her own work, and I’ve seen someone else doing it, and all of it is valid. But when people started talking, when people wanted to do this and some of them wanted to adapt it themselves, I found that I felt jealous. I couldn’t bear to just be some guest at this premiere and see the choices they made. I could do it with a magazine story. This was too much mine.

When you write a story like this, that’s about divorce, do you feel like everyone in your family then starts looking at you and your marriage with a watchful eye that they weren’t using before?

BRODESSER-AKNER: Yes. On my book tour, people in the audience would ask my husband, who was also in the audience, how he felt about it. The answer he would give about me is, “She’s obsessed with divorce. Her parents are divorced. Everyone in her family’s divorced. She’s obsessed with divorce. This was always gonna happen.” In that way, I’m very relieved that I have a very understanding husband who does not think that I am trying to set the stage. People assume everything they want, but you can’t write a novel that way. You can’t write a novel, and you can’t write a TV show, being afraid or having shame. You could have shame in the world. You should have shame in the world. But when you sit down to write, you shouldn’t have shame. I know that people have read so many bad books. If you wanted me to tell you what they all had in common, it’s self-consciousness.

Were you involved in the casting for this? When you live with characters in your head, is this anything like you had pictured them?

BRODESSER-AKNER: I didn’t picture them when I was writing the book. They felt more like a vibe to me than people with a face. But once it became clear that this was really gonna happen, I started thinking about these people. I never thought of anyone else. I think the characters are so specific that there are very few people who could play them, although that’s probably not true. What I’ve learned about acting is that a lot of people can play a lot of things that I don’t even imagine, but I could not get these people out of my head at all. My producing partners, Sarah Timberman and Susanna Grant, felt the exact same way, and luckily so did FX. We all just wanted these people, and I think we manifested it because they said yes, which is rare. We were so lucky.

I find it so interesting that the way that you tell this story, we don’t even get the first episode about Rachel until episode three, so we’re learning about her through Toby. How do you feel, in general, about female characters that do unlikable things or that are just unlikable? We embrace male characters that are unlikable, and we often call them antiheroes, but when female characters are unlikable, we often hear about the notes show creators get to make them more likable. What were your feelings about all of that, before even writing this?

BRODESSER-AKNER: In the book, I was careful to not make her somebody that was a garish clown of unlikability. But I also don’t think in those metrics. I look at the Goodreads page sometimes, and one of the frequently asked questions is, “Why are all these characters so unlikable?” It’s like, what do you mean? They’re just people. We’re all trying to be liked, but if we walked around thinking, “Is my behavior likable?,” the answer would be, “In my best attempts to be liked, I am being as unlikable as I ever am.”

I wish someone would tell me what that means. Does it mean plucky? When I worked at a soap opera magazine, the redeeming character of a villain was that he loved his family. He could murder women, or he could rape people, but if he loved his family, that would make it fine. Is that what I should be going for? So, I don’t know. I don’t feel that I have a responsibility toward womanhood to do anything other than tell a story where people are human. The goal with this story is for the viewer to find him or herself in the same position.

Every time I did a celebrity profile, I found myself asking myself, “I wonder what the other side of the story is. I wonder what the other person in this story would say, if they were here.” Everyone I interviewed, usually they were divorced, and usually they had a long history. I never interviewed up-and-coming people. I always interviewed people who had a very established career, for the most part. They told me stories, and that was the question I always had, as you would as a journalist.

The ultimate point of this entire project is that everybody has a valid side to their story and everyone is more interesting than you think they are. And everyone is more human than you think they are. It breaks my heart that everyone is more human than you think they’re because then you have to think about the people you hate.

So, do you want to continue to write novels that you can also keep turning into film and TV?

BRODESSER-AKNER: I’m expected back at the New York Times at my job and I love magazine writing, but I don’t know. I guess I’ll see what happens. I have another novel (Long Island Compromise) coming out. I have no idea what will happen with any of it. I have a couple of screenwriting projects that I’m excited about. Ultimately, my only dream was to be someone who made a living as a writer. I’ve gotten to do that, and I feel so lucky for it.

