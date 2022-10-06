FX has put out the first teaser for its upcoming limited series, Fleishman is in Trouble. The show, based on the New York Times best-selling novel of the same name by Taffy Brodresser-Akner, premieres on Hulu on November 17. Jesse Eisenberg (The Social Network), Lizzy Caplan (Masters of Sex), and Claire Danes (Homeland) lead the series, which is created by Brodresser-Akner.

The teaser is a twisting glimpse into the lives of these three characters, promising to be "a story about everything." The series follows Eisenberg as a recently divorced 41 year old looking to get back out there. But things go sideways when his ex (Danes) goes missing right at the beginning of his first summer of freedom.

Caplan, Danes, and Eisenberg can all be seen in the trailer, offering quick shots of the personalities of each of their characters. Danes' Rachel is clearly a hard-working career woman, while Eisenberg's Toby doesn't even flinch checking out a dating profile as opposed to the book his son is trying to show him. Caplan's Libby is perhaps the hardest figure to make out from the teaser, though her room and laundry-covered bed are easily the most relatable of the three characters and settings.

Image via FX

Michael Gaston, Juani Feliz, Joy Suprano, Ralph Adriel Johnson, Brian Miskell, Christian Slater, and Josh Radnor have also been cast in recurring roles through the eight-episode miniseries. Several episodes are being directed by Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris, the duo behind Little Miss Sunshine. Fleishman marks Eisenberg's first major television role, though he's had supporting and guest roles in Get Real, The Newsroom, and Modern Family. Caplan and Danes are both no strangers to television, with both having been nominated for Primetime Emmy Awards for their work in Masters of Sex and Homeland, respectively.

Fleishman is in Trouble will premiere on November 17 on Hulu, as a part of FX on Hulu. Check out the first teaser below:

Check out the synopsis for the series down below: