With a premiere date of November 17 on Hulu, FX has released the official trailer for their upcoming limited series, Fleishman Is In Trouble. The new show is based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Taffy Brodresser-Akner and boasts a cast that includes the likes of Academy Award nominee Jesse Eisenberg, Emmy Award nominee Lizzy Caplan, and Emmy Award winner Claire Danes. Fleishman Is In Trouble tells the story of a recently divorced doctor who is coming to grips with the world of online dating, but is soon thrown a curveball just when he was beginning to find his feet.

The trailer begins with a narration of the status of things, as regards the life of Toby Fleishman (Eisenberg). The 41-year-old doctor has just been informed that his ex-wife dropped his kids off a day before was due, and it all begins to rush back. That yearning question of ‘How did I get here?’ is beginning to burn all over again and the anger is becoming evident, whilst still simmering beneath the surface. From a difference in sports preferences, to how one sees career and the age-old conundrum of "can money buy happiness", signs of the pair drifting apart had been there but went without notice, seemingly.

As the trailer says, Fleishman Is In Trouble is a story about everything, all the aspects of human existence that build one up. The beauty of young love and companionship is shown and the ever-evolving human emotion of bliss morphs and now leaves a sour taste on the tongue as resentment sets in. Dissatisfaction over life choices and the ever-appealing lure of money and material possessions begin to make one question the journey they have set themselves upon. Parenting, new relationships, and the fierce bond of lifelong friendships might be the anchor needed to keep Fleishman and Rachel afloat.

Image via FX

The limited series is created by Brodresser-Akner, adapting the story from her novel. The series also has a cast that includes Adam Brody, Christian Slater, Josh Radnor, Joy Suprano, Ralph Adriel Johnson, Brian Miskell, Michael Gaston, and Juani Feliz. Meara Mahoney Gross and Maxim Swinton portray the young Hannah and Solly, the children caught in the middle of their parents’ storm. Executive producers on the series include Brodresser-Akner, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly and Susannah Grant. Valerie Faris and Jonathan Dayton, the pair behind Little Miss Sunshine, will be directing multiple episodes alongside executive producing as well.

Fleishman is in Trouble will premiere on November 17 on Hulu. Check out the official trailer below: