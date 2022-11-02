Jesse Eisenberg’s life is crashing down around him in a new trailer for FX’s Fleishman Is In Trouble. Hitting Hulu on November 17, the latest look at the network’s new limited series teases complex relationships, the highs and lows of parenting, and stressful working environments. In it, we hear the voice of Lizzie Caplan who will appear in the series as its narrator and in the role of Libby Epstein, the titular Toby Fleishman’s (Eisenberg) best friend with whom he’s just reconnecting.

The scene is set as the audience learns that Toby’s ex-wife Rachel (Claire Danes) dropped their kids off and then disappeared. As Libby voices concern, Toby seems less than pleased that he’s effectively now the single father of two children (Meara Mahoney Gross, Maxim Swinton). Libby then walks us through what the series will be about - friendships, romance, and the like - and we catch a glimpse of all the main players, portrayed by Adam Brody, Christian Slater, Josh Radnor, Joy Suprano, Ralph Adriel Johnson, Brian Miskell, Michael Gaston, and Juani Feliz. At the end, Caplan’s Libby poses the question of can we really understand the full story if we don’t hear both sides?

As the teaser reveals, Taffy Brodresser-Akner’s best-selling novel-turned-series, Fleishman Is In Trouble centers around Toby as he battles with the fall out of a separation with his now ex, Rachel. A successful doctor living in New York City, Toby soon finds that the world of dating is an entirely new experience than it was when he was last single. Beginning to get his bearings swiping left and right on a sea of faces, his fun is about to come to a screeching halt when he’s left to watch over his kids after his wife disappears.

Image via FX

Little Miss Sunshine directorial duo, Valerie Faris and Jonathan Dayton will stand at the helm of several episodes of FX’s latest comedy drama. They’ll also executive produce alongside Brodresser-Akner, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, and Susannah Grant.

This year has been a terrific one for FX as the network has put out a slew of immediate fan favorite hits including the Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds sports documentary series, Welcome to Wrexham and the Jeremy Allen White led Chicago food-service centered dramedy, The Bear. Over on FX’s Hulu side, news broke back in September that the Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi co-created comedy, Reservation Dogs would be picked up for a third season, leaving many fans excited for what the future has in store for the teens.

Get ready to catch a new favorite when Fleishman Is In Trouble hits Hulu on November 17. Check out the teaser below.