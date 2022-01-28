Adam Brody, Maxim Jasper Swinton, and Meara Mahoney Gross are set to join Jesse Eisenberg and Clare Danes in the upcoming FX limited series Fleishman Is in Trouble, according to Variety. It seems like this complex story about separation just got even more intriguing as new cast members are introduced.

The series is based on Taffy Brodesser-Akner's 2019 novel by the same name which was published in 2019. The story centers on a Manhattan couple, Toby Fleishman (Eisenberg) and Rachel (Danes), who have recently gone through a messy divorce. Just as Toby re-enters the dating pool and starts to find some success with pursuing his interests, Rachel disappears without notice, throwing his life into a bit of a tailspin. Brody joins the cast as Toby's friend Seth, while Swinton and Gross have been cast to play the Fleishman's children. Lizzy Caplan was previously announced as Libby Toby and Seth’s friend and the show’s narrator.

In the wake of Rachel's disappearance, Toby has to figure out how to balance raising the kids, dating again, spending time with his friends, and a major promotion at the hospital where he works. Based on the description of the series, it seems like Toby will have to reassess what went wrong in his relationship with Rachel in order to figure out what happened to her.

Brody recently appeared in the films Promising Young Woman, The Kid Detective, Shazam, and Ready or Not and has also graced our television screens for the past two decades, starring in the teen drama The O.C., and more recently Mrs. America, Single Parents, and House of Lies. The younger cast has always been busy, with Swinton recently appearing on Netflix's Halston and Gross appearing in the new political satire film Don’t Look Up.

While Fleishman Is in Trouble doesn't have a release date yet, we do know that it will be exclusively streamed on Hulu.

