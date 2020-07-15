It’s Official: Jon Hamm to Star in ‘Fletch’ Reboot from Director of ‘Superbad’

Loyal fans of The Sneider Cut will recall last month’s juicy rumor that Jon Hamm would star in the long-gestating Fletch reboot, and now Miramax has made it official, sending a press release to all the trades so they could repeat what I already told you.

This news has been brewing for much longer than a mere month, mind you. Collider broke the news in early March that Hamm had signed on for a key role in Steven Soderbergh‘s Kill Switch, and while hunting for confirmation of that scoop, I learned that Hamm was poised to produce and star in a new Fletch movie. I told Team Hamm that I was hoping to do a larger story about both projects. His publicists feigned ignorance about Fletch — and Alpha Gang, too — as did Miramax, but lo and behold, here we are.

In fact, eagle-eyed Hamm fans may remember Esquire’s 2014 profile of the Mad Men star, in which he admitted that Fletch was the movie he’d seen more than any other. Now he’ll produce a modern day reboot alongside his manager, Connie Tavel, while David List will serve as an executive producer.

Chevy Chase originated the disguise-loving character in the 1980s, based on Gregory Mcdonald‘s series of mystery novels. The new film is based on the second book, Confess, Fletch, which finds the investigative reporter looking into a series of murders, including one that casts him as the prime suspect. Thus, Fletch is forced to prove his innocence, all while he tracks down a stolen art collection that his fiancée inherited after her father’s disappearance and presumed death. Is there a connection there? Hmmm…

Michael Ritchie directed the original 1985 hit and its 1989 sequel Fletch Lives, though it will be Mottola taking the reins this time, directing from a script by Zev Borow (Lethal Weapon). Mottola’s other feature credits include Adventureland, Paul and Keeping Up with the Joneses, which paired Hamm with Gal Gadot. More recently, Mottola directed multiple episodes of Lil Dicky‘s hilarious series Dave, on which he also serves as an executive producer.

Miramax’s press release featured a bunch of flowery beauty quotes but we’re not going to run them. Instead, click here to watch episode 37 of The Sneider Cut, and click here for more information Alpha Gang. As for Hamm’s casting as Fletch, he certainly has some big shoes to fill, though I’ve always liked him in comedy mode — his guest spot on Curb Your Enthusiasm was great — and he strikes me as a good fit for the character. I don’t know how Chevy will feel about this one, but I wish Hamm the best of luck.