Fans of Jon Hamm, the comedy Fletch, or both pop culture icons will be pleased to know Hamm has shared an update about his Fletch reboot recently. Earlier this year, Collider's own Jeff Sneider reported the Mad Men and Baby Driver alum would star in and produce a new take on the Chevy Chase '80s comedy (no word yet whether the sequel, Fletch Lives, will factor in). We also reported the Fletch reboot would be directed by Greg Mottola (Superbad) for Miramax. Based on Gregory McDonald's "Fletch" book series, the 1985 adaptation starring Chase introduced the world to Irwin M. "Fletch" Fletcher, an L.A. reporter who gets caught up in a criminal scheme and must work to clear his name.

Now, Hamm has provided an important Fletch reboot update. The actor shared the update during an interview with Collider's Steven Weintraub for Hamm's new movie, Wild Mountain Thyme. When asked about the reboot, Hamm shared,

"We're hoping to start shooting in the springtime, in New York City - you know, fingers crossed. We've got an excellent script, and an excellent director [Greg Mottola, 'Superbad'] attached, and we're going to start casting soon. It's big shoes to fill, obviously. But as I've mentioned in previous conversations, it's a reboot, it's not a remake, so we're going back to the novels and really breaking it down but hopefully bringing what people want to see. So, fingers crossed!"

Currently, there is no official word on additional casting for the Fletch reboot. Per the project's IMDb page, it seems the title of the reboot might be Confess, Fletch, which is also the title of the second book in McDonald's "Fletch" series. Zev Borow (Chuck, Fox's Lethal Weapon) is attached as the writer.

We will keep you posted as the Fletch reboot continues to develop. Watch Hamm's official Fletch update below. Stay tuned for our full interview with Jon Hamm and Wild Mountain Thyme writer-director John Patrick Shanley coming soon only on Collider.

