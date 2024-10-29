Thriller and horror movies set in confined spaces always have one thing going for them: the claustrophobic sensation that helps the tension escalate while characters can't run away. That's what happens in Flight 7500, a 2014 movie that bombed at the box office but now is climbing the charts in streaming platforms all over the world. In the story, passengers of a flight that goes from L.A. to Tokyo panic once a supernatural force starts to terrorize them while the plane flies over the Pacific Ocean.

Among the passengers is Brad Martin (Ryan Kwanten), a man who was going on vacation but then has no choice but to take the reins of the horrifying situation once the crew is unable to help everyone onboard. At the time of Flight 7500's release, Kwanten was fresh off the final season of True Blood and fans were eager to see more of him. Ever since then, the star has starred in a number of horror titles including Sacred Lies, Prime Video's Them and The Portrait.

Aside from its claustrophobic elements and Kwanten, another name that might be drawing viewers to Flight 7500 is the director. Takashi Shimizu was responsible for both the Japanese and the U.S. version of The Grudge, as well as the sequels. Even though Flight 7500 only made $2.8 million at the box office, Shimizu hardly stayed away from the genre, and went on to helm other scary titles such as Ox-Head Village, Immersion and Homunculus. The filmmaker remains one of the hottest names in the Japanese horror scene.

Was Flight 7500 Based On a True Story?

What makes Flight 7500 truly horrifying, though, it's the fact that the story — written by Craig Rosenberg (Based on a True Story, The Boys) — was based on real-life events. The inspiration came from a 2005 tragedy in which all passengers and crew of flight 522 died because the cabin slowly depressurized during flight. So everyone onboard lost consciousness and it became a "ghost flight" operated by autopilot.

Aside from Kwanten, the cast of Flight 7500 also features Leslie Bibb (Juror No.2), Amy Smart (Justified), Jamie Chung (Dexter: New Blood), Jerry Ferrara (Power) and Christian Marie Seratos (The Walking Dead). According to FlixPatrol, the movie managed to fly into the top 10 most-watched titles of Paramount+ in several countries over the past week, meaning that Halloween got subscribers in the mood for a horror story with elements that differ a bit from your usual supernatural stories.

In the U.S., you can stream Flight 7500 on The Roku Channel, Freevee and Prime Video.

