Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Season 2 of The Flight Attendant.Cassie Bowden (Kaley Cuoco) has had quite a thrilling and eventful year, full of murder and multiple rock bottoms, in the second season of HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant. After helping to solve the murder of Alex Sokolov (Michiel Huisman) committed by Buckley a.k.a. Feliks (Colin Woodell), who sought out a relationship with Cassie after the gruesome night in Thailand, Cassie found herself living in California, wrapped up in another mystery. This time, somebody is pretending to be her and trying to frame her for multiple murders. (Can this poor girl catch a break?) Despite the intriguing web of mysteries that Cassie has become fixated on untangling, the series also manages to tell a compelling story about Cassie’s personal journey along the way, focusing on her mental health issues and the alcoholism that have constantly tormented her since she was a child. After accepting her substance abuse problem at the end of the first season, this self-reflection is only further highlighted in the second season, as we learn just how messed up Cassie’s life has been since she helped stop Feliks — from her lie that she’s been sober for a year, despite two slip-ups in New York before she moved to California, to the wall she’s put up with her new boyfriend Marco (Santiago Cabrera). Now that Cassie has accepted that she is powerless due to her struggles with sobriety, there’s still so much more story to be told in future seasons.

The most powerful moment is Cassie and her AA sponsor Brenda (Shohreh Aghdashloo) on the beach at the end of Season 2, Episode 5, as Cassie finally confronts everything she’s been running from after slipping up yet again. She finally comes clean that she has not been sober for a year, but has been lying to everyone because she was ashamed and didn’t want to start over. But, as Brenda reminds her, she never left square one because she never did what she needed to do to maintain her sobriety. Everything was built on a house of cards, which collapsed. Now that Cassie has accepted her alcoholism and that she is powerless to ever “beat” it, a new journey awaits her if/when The Flight Attendant continues on (and let’s hope it does). After a nearly lifelong struggle, Cassie accepts the parts of herself that she cannot change, that she doesn’t quite like herself, but the dark parts that will always be part of who she is. How does she balance those parts of herself while trying to become someone she actually likes?

That’s one of the biggest questions going forward, as we’ve only seen just the beginning of Cassie truly trying to change. She has truly reconnected with her brother Davey (T.R. Knight) and her mother, taking responsibility for her part in the struggles they’ve faced. Plus, Cassie helping Megan (Rosie Perez) talk with Shane (Griffin Matthews) about getting immunity and into witness protection is the first selfless thing we’ve ever seen her do, showing a great deal of character growth. But, without further exploration of Cassie’s story, it’s difficult to believe that she’ll actually change. After all, that is what the first finale left viewers with, as Cassie seemed empowered to address her issues and make her life better. And, from where that left her in Season 2, it’s clear that Cassie still has a lot of work to do before we can rest easy that she will make the effort to better her life in many ways.

Helping to stop Dot, a career criminal, has given Cassie a fair amount of respect at the CIA, according to her handler Benjamin Berry (Mo McRae). Despite how hectic her side gig has made her life, it’s clear that Cassie has no intention of leaving it behind as she re-focuses on herself. Hopefully, one thing the series will really address in the future is Cassie’s choice of career given her personal struggles. She will always struggle with addiction, and working as a flight attendant moonlighting as a CIA asset doesn’t seem to be the healthiest choice for her, given her history and how we’ve watched it drastically impact her present. From what we’ve learned about Cassie’s life over the year in between the seasons, Cassie was able to distract herself from drinking — temporarily — by digging into her work as an asset for the CIA and putting herself in risky situations. After her misadventures with Miranda (Michelle Gomez) solving Alex’s murder in the first season, Cassie has obviously come to love the adrenaline rush this type of activity gives her. It makes her feel alive again in ways she hasn’t since she finally accepted her alcoholism, helping her achieve a feeling that drinking again in Season 2 wasn’t able to give her. This love of the rush, of putting together the puzzles of the criminal mind, is how she found herself in harm’s way at the bombing in Berlin, tailing the mark she wasn’t supposed to follow outside the hotel. It’s how Dot (Cheryl Hines) sought to frame her for the crimes she committed. Does this mean Cassie has to find something else to do with her life? Not necessarily. But, it is important to address how her jobs may negatively impact her sobriety and her mental health, something that has only been slightly touched upon in the first two seasons.

The first season ends with Cassie ready to conquer being sober and live her new, free life. From the music choice to Cassie’s happy attitude, it feels empowering. The second season is far more grounded, ending with Cassie happily dancing with her best friends Annie (Zosia Mamet) and Max (Deniz Akdeniz) at their wedding. It’s a sign that Cassie is ready to finally do the hard work, changing her life for the better and becoming somebody she actually wants to be, somebody that gives back to the loving people in her life. After such a deep exploration of Cassie’s past and her bad decisions, it’s time for the viewers to see her do the work. It’s not satisfying to leave off right before she changes her life, as we don’t have any idea who Cassie could become once she really stops running from herself. She’s made strides, but she’s nowhere close to being in a healthy and stable mental state. Maintaining your sobriety is a lifelong journey and effort, so audiences should get more opportunities to find out where Cassie’s journey takes her. Plus, Cassie can always find herself in another messy situation where she becomes obsessed with putting the pieces of the puzzle together, so there’s really no shortage of stories to be told in future seasons of The Flight Attendant.

