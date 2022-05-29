On The Flight Attendant Season 2, Cassie Bowden (Kaley Cuoco) has been reeling from the fact that somebody out in the world is impersonating her… while committing more than a few murders. With power couple and best friends Annie (Zosia Mamet) and Max (Deniz Akdeniz) at her side, Cassie digs into this new mystery that threatens her life, trying to discover who is attempting to frame her, while keeping her new employer — the CIA, including handler Benjamin Berry (Mo McRae) and friend Shane (Griffin Matthews) — at arm’s length. Cassie doesn’t know who to trust, aside from her best friends, as she digs in deeper and discovers what lengths the double is going to in order to frame her.

At the end of Episode 7, at the site of the last slide on the viewmaster that shows where Cassie is supposed to die, Cassie is stunned when fellow flight attendant Grace (Mae Martin) shows up, nearly killing Shane and Benjamin, and reveals herself as the double — only it’s clear there’s something much, much bigger going on, as Grace unexpectedly kills herself right in front of Cassie. So what happens in the finale of The Flight Attendant Season 2?

RELATED: Kaley Cuoco on 'The Flight Attendant' Season 2, Playing Different Versions of Cassie, and How Her Sister Joined the Series

Dot, Dot, Dot

Image via HBO Max

Following Grace’s death, Cassie is in utter shock. To make matters worse, Dot (Cheryl Hines) informs her that Grace wasn’t working alone and there is another double out in the world, causing Cassie to spiral. Cassie didn’t die like she was supposed to, according to the viewmaster, so when will this mysterious double take her out? In an effort to calm Cassie down, Dot takes Cassie to her home, so Cassie can get cleaned up and get Grace’s blood off of her before they go back to headquarters. But, what Cassie finds in Dot’s bathroom is the most incriminating piece of evidence she’s stumbled upon all season: Santal 33, the perfume Annie could smell on the bloody wig in Cassie’s luggage earlier this season. Then, everything starts to fall into place for Cassie, including the obviously edited psychological evaluation she found in Benjamin’s office.

Stuck in Dot’s apartment, Cassie tries to make a break for it, but Dot is too fast. She confronts her, revealing herself as the double, telling Cassie that her unstable nature and struggles with addiction — both substance abuse and Cassie’s obsession with solving puzzles — made her the perfect candidate to frame for a string of terrible acts. Apparently, Dot has been shady for most of her career, so this is only her most recent game, but there have been other crimes and others who have fallen into her twisted web, like Grace. Two halves of a ripped photo in both Dot and Grace’s apartments reveal the two worked closely in the army together, and Dot used Grace similarly to Cassie. But, before too many answers are shared or Grace’s final comments about this being so much bigger than just how they’re framing Cassie are elaborated on, Cassie is rescued by Benjamin Berry, safe to live another day and without any suspicion of wrongdoing. Plus, after helping to stop Dot, who it turns out is a career criminal and responsible for countless deaths and other crimes, Cassie is more respected than ever at the CIA, making her future with the agency quite bright. But, it’s incredibly unsatisfying how quickly this story is wrapped up in the finale seeing as it was the focus of the entire season. Too many questions are left unanswered.

Jenny's Boyfriend

Image via HBO Max

With the threat of the double behind her, Cassie finally gets a chance to calm down and realizes she hasn’t talked with Davey (T.R. Knight) since receiving his weird texts. However, when she reaches out, it’s Jenny (Jessie Ennis) from Alcoholics Anonymous who answers Davey’s phone, saying that Davey is in a bad place (mentally, which is believable considering his struggle with his OCD this season) and Cassie should come over to Jenny’s house to help. Putting aside her own issues to help her brother, Cassie arrives, but what she finds is completely unexpected: Davey has been drugged, and Jenny is trying to kill her.

It turns out that the boyfriend Jenny has been talking about all season, the one who’s still hung up on his loser of an ex, is none other than Feliks (Colin Woodell) a.k.a. Buckley, the psychopath who killed Alex Sokolov (Michiel Huisman). Jenny started to visit Feliks in prison, where she fell in love with him, while he used this affection to manipulate her into killing Cassie and getting his revenge. Pathetically in love, Jenny has been watching Cassie since she first arrived in California, inserting herself into Cassie’s life to find the perfect moment to take her out. After an intense chase around the house where Jenny has been living (since she killed the old woman who lived there and stuffed her under a bed), the two come face-to-face and Cassie only escapes because Davey wakes up and helps her get the upper hand, knocking Jenny out cold.

Free From the Turmoil

Image via HBO Max

Whereas her mind palace in the first season helped her come to terms and understand her alcoholism, and how it has shaped her life, the mind palace in the second season has been to help Cassie accept who she is. Particularly, how to learn how to accept the dark parts of herself, so she can truly begin her journey to sobriety and healthy living. She’s broken down her second mind palace, making peace with all of herself. Plus, after years of estrangement, Cassie’s relationship with her mom Lisa (Sharon Stone) is on the mend, as the two share a beautiful phone call where they both agree to put the past behind them and try to move forward. Cassie also begins to make things right in her friendship with Shane after drunkenly revealing to his boyfriend that Shane is a spy.

Meanwhile, after being on the run for over a year, Cassie helps Megan (Rosie Perez) talk to Shane, so she can hand over evidence and information about North Korea to the CIA in exchange for being put into witness protection with her family. Thankfully, her plan is successful, and she’s joined by her husband and son at their new home, ready to make the most of their fresh start.

And, finally, Annie and Max get their happily ever after. The two spent the season fighting over whether they were engaged and what their future held (namely, a wedding and kids), and for now, they are in agreement. True to their relationship and who both are, the two tie the knot at a chapel in Las Vegas, inviting those most important to them, which obviously includes accounting for Cassie running late. With the revelation that Annie and Max are starting up their own business as private investigators, inspired by recent events with the couple who nearly killed them, the three best friends happily dance as the episode fades to black.

Altogether, the finale is a satisfying, intense, and eventful episode, leaving the characters in the perfect position to either ride off into the sunset or for us to drop back into their lives if The Flight Attendant is renewed for another season at HBO Max.

'The Flight Attendant's Showrunners Steve Yockey and Natalie Chaidez on the Wild Idea That Didn't Make It Into Season 2

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author Jay Snow (84 Articles Published) Jay Snow is a freelance entertainment journalist. He lives in the PNW, and enjoys anything to do with witches and superheroes. Follow him on Twitter (@snowyjay) for more on what he’s watching! More From Jay Snow

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe