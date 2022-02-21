It’s officially a wrap on the second season of The Flight Attendant. The show’s star and executive producer, Kaley Cuoco, celebrated the wrap on social media, appreciating the cast, crew and entire team in the process. In an emotional post, the actress is seen falling to the ground at the end of filming before addressing the cast and crew for their collective effort in creating the hit show.

The upcoming season, which is intended to air sometime in 2022, took 7 months to film and was shot in 3 different countries. As with most productions in the pandemic era, The Flight Attendant was no different with the actress and producer acknowledging the “mega highs and lows” experienced during production, and much like every project made circa-2020, yes, COVID played a hand in the ups and downs of filming.

The Flight Attendant follows Cassie Bowden, played by Cuoco, an alcoholic and the titular character who wakes up in a hotel room with a hangover and dead body next to her. In a reckless and fearful move, she cleans the crime scene and leaves the country. What follows is a rabbit role dive as Cuoco’s Cassie attempts to find the killer.

After the shocking finale of the first season, there is curiosity to where the sophomore season will take fans and viewers. To start with, fans will get introduced to many new faces including Euphoria’s Alanna Ubach and the legendary Sharon Stone. Other new cast members include Margaret Cho, Santiago Cabrera, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Mae Martin, Cheryl Hines, Callie Hernandez, Mo McRae, and Joseph Julian Soria, among others. However, the second season will not only be made up of new faces; besides Cuoco, Rosie Perez, Zosia Mamet, Griffin Matthews, T. R. Knight, Deniz Akdeniz, and Michelle Gomez will be returning.

For now, much of the plot and story line is being played close to the chest but Cuoco has promised fans an exciting and crazy season ahead. While there is no official release date for the second season at the moment, it is expected to air in 2022. The first season is currently available to watch on HBO Max.

