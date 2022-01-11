According to Deadline, Sharon Stone will be joining HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant for the upcoming second season. Season 1 explored protagonist Cassie Bowden’s (Kaley Cuoco) topsy turvy relationship with her late father and the new season is set to shift the focus to her relationship with her estranged mother.

Stone will star opposite Cuoco playing her mother, Lisa Bowden. So far, we know that Lisa has been missing from Cassie’s life. Lisa feels that after helping Cassie grapple with her alcohol addiction over the years, she has nothing left to give. Viewers caught a quick glimpse of Cassie’s mother during a flashback in Season 1, but we will get to know Lisa much better in Season 2.

The second season will catch up with Cassie, now in Los Angeles where she is enjoying sobriety and spending her free hours assisting the CIA. Cassie is quickly swept back up into a new mystery when, while overseas on assignment, she witnesses a murder.

The Flight Attendant Season 1 was an immediate breakout hit and earned a total of nine Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series, and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series with Cuoco bringing in a nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series and Rosie Perez receiving a nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

Returning with Cuoco and Perez for Season 2 will be Zosia Mamet, Griffin Matthews, and Deniz Akdeniz, alongside new series regulars Mo McRae, Callie Hernandez, and JJ Soria. Joining as recurring guest stars will be T.R. Knight, Yasha Jackson, Audrey Grace Marshall, Alanna Ubach, Cheryl Hines, Jessie Ennis, Mae Martin, Margaret Cho, Santiago Cabrera, and Shohreh Aghdashloo.

Steve Yockey, who created the series, serves as showrunner as well as executive producer along with Cuoco, co-showrunner Natalie Chaidez, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, David Madden, Suzanne McCormack, and Silver Tree with Jess Meyer as co-executive producer.

Stone is sure to bring extra star power and maybe even a broader viewership to Season 2. Possibly known best for her film roles in Basic Instinct and Casino, for which the actress earned an Academy Award nomination, Stone also has an illustrious career in television, appearing in shows such as Netflix’s Ratched and HBO’s Mosaic and The New Pope. She also won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for her recurring role on The Practice.

The Flight Attendant’s first season is currently streaming on HBO Max. There is no release date yet for The Flight Attendant Season 2.

