Just a little over a month after Kaley Cuoco revealed that filming of The Flight Attendant season two was done, and on the heels of the teaser trailer released in mid-March, HBO Max unveiled the full trailer for the new predicaments that series protagonist Cassie Bowden (Cuoco) is getting herself into. While season one of the series had Cassie wondering if she could have committed a murder she couldn’t even remember, in the new season the flight attendant will be a witness of an assassination that once again puts her in the middle of international intrigue.

The trailer is introduced by Cuoco herself, who teases the new season as a “trip you will never forget”. It then goes on to show that Cassie is having the time of her life after having decided to quit drinking and taking a big step in her relationship with Max (Deniz Akdeniz). The trailer also shows that she is having a hard time leading a double life as a CIA asset, which quickly becomes a secret too heavy for her to bear.

Then, the mystery of the season is teased, with Cassie starting to breach the boundaries of her mind’s divide while thinking that someone is pretending to be her in order to frame her. And then it's Orphan Black time, as Cassie’s other personalities decide to sit down and have a chat. Cuoco may not have gotten her Emmy for her performance in season one, but it looks like this time she’s going for the gold (statue).

The Flight Attendant is developed by two-time Emmy nominee Steve Yockey, who co-showruns and executive produces with Natalie Chaidez. While season one was based on the best-selling novel of the same name by author Chris Bohjalian, the new season will depart from the source material, with Yockey and Chaidez bringing the story into all-new and original territory.

Returning series regulars include Zosia Mamet, Griffin Matthews, and Rosie Perez. Recurring guest stars you can expect to see again include T.R. Knight, Yasha Jackson, and Audrey Grace Marshall. The season also stars new series regulars Mo McRae, Callie Hernandez and JJ Soria, as well as new recurring guest stars Alanna Ubach, Cheryl Hines, Jessie Ennis, Mae Martin, Margaret Cho, Santiago Cabrera, Sharon Stone, and Shohreh Aghdashloo.

HBO Max premieres season two of The Flight Attendant with two episodes on April 21. A week later, two more episodes will debut. After that, HBO Max will roll out one episode a week all the way through May 26. You can watch the new trailer below:

