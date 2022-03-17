By the looks of it, Cassie Bowden (Kaley Cuoco) will be taking audiences on another exhilarating ride during the upcoming, second season of HBO Max’, The Flight Attendant. To get us ready to buckle our seatbelts and put our tray tables in the upright position, the streaming platform has released a teaser of what viewers can expect when the series lands on April 21. After the season premiere, which is sure to lock us in for the show’s entirety, two follow-up episodes will be released on April 28, with an episode a week until the finale on May 26.

In our Season 2 sneak peek, we are greeted by Cuoco before diving in to see what Cassie has been up to since we last bid her adieu. Jumping right into it, Cassie is speaking at an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, addressing the others in the room all while catching audiences up on her new life. Now living in LA, the flight attendant seems to have it all together with a new boyfriend and even a side gig that puts her undercover with the CIA. But, with this fresh take on life and the pressures surrounding her newfound happiness, comes a dark turn. Turning to the bottle, Cassie’s split personality will make an appearance as the young woman tries to make sense of it all while coming out on top with her memories still intact.

Along with Cuoco, viewers can expect to see the return of Zosia Mamet, Griffin Matthews, Deniz Akdeniz, Rosie Perez, T.R. Knight, Yasha Jackson, and Audrey Grace. A long list of newbies to the mysterious story surrounding Cassie Bowden will be Mo McRae, Callie Hernandez, JJ Soria, Alanna Ubach, Cheryl Hines, Jessie Ennis, Mae Martin, Margaret Cho, Santiago Cabrera, and Shohreh Aghdashloo. Golden Globe and Primetime Emmy Award winner, Sharon Stone will also grace our screens in The Flight Attendant Season 2 as Cassie’s estranged mother, a performance that we are very excited to see take flight.

Following a wild first season which saw our protagonist Cassie attempt to unravel the events leading up to a murder of which she became the leading suspect in, Season 2 promises to not disappoint. Now breaking away from its basis of the Chris Bohjalian novel of the same name, showrunners Steve Yockey and Natalie Chaidez, will craft a totally new story surrounding Cassie’s life. Check out the teaser and synopsis for The Flight Attendant Season 2 below and be sure to tune into HBO Max on April 28 when Cassie’s story travels to new heights.

Here’s the synopsis:

Cassie Bowden (Kaley Cuoco) is living her best sober life in Los Angeles while moonlighting as a CIA asset in her spare time. But when an overseas assignment leads her to inadvertently witness a murder, she becomes entangled in another international intrigue. The season filmed in Los Angeles, Berlin and Reykjavik.

