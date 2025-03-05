Lionsgate’s Flight Risk may have hit turbulence in the box office skies, but it’s aiming to make a smooth landing on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD when it releases on April 1, 2025. Despite a decent cast led by Mark Wahlberg, the film failed to achieve the financial takeoff that Lionsgate had likely envisioned. To date, the movie has earned $42.8 million worldwide, but despite Wahlberg's star power as the demented lead, and an Oscar winning director in the shape of Mel Gibson, the movie failed to even reach the $50 million mark which was a big disappointment given its promising start.

Directed by Gibson and written by Jared Rosenberg, Flight Risk sees Wahlberg playing a violent and maniacal pilot tasked with transporting a fugitive (Topher Grace) and the Air Marshal (Michelle Dockery) assigned to escort him. As they soar high above the Alaskan terrain, the tension in the confined space of the aircraft reaches a breaking point, as it becomes increasingly clear that not everyone is who they seem.

The film will be available in multiple formats, including a 4K Ultra HD (plus Blu-ray plus digital) combo pack, a Blu-ray (plus DVD plus digital) combo pack, and a standard DVD release. In addition, an Amazon-exclusive 4K Steelbook edition will also be up for grabs for collectors.

Is 'Flight Risk' Worth Seeing?

While Flight Risk may have had the ingredients for an engaging thriller, critics, including Collider’s Jeff Ewing, found it struggling to keep pace with its own ambitions.

"In such a tight situation as Flight Risk, the narrative and performances are placed in atypically precarious positions. On the one hand, there's ample dedicated screen time for the cast, with everything in tight focus. On the other hand, it's sometimes difficult to master narrative cohesion. If the movie is too simple, it can get boring or easily stretched too long. But if it's overly complex, there's a risk that plot threads don't ring true."

Ewing also felt that the film's simplicity actually magnified the things wrong with it, with performances that vary in effectiveness and a plot that sometimes feels repetitive, underdeveloped, or nonsensical, saying: "Some performances are far better than others, and they aren't all consistently memorable or engaging enough to carry the film over the finish line".

For those who missed Flight Risk in theaters—or those who simply want to add it to their home collection—the film lands on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on April 1.