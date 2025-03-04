Despite having the star-power of Mark Wahlberg behind it, Flight Risk has failed to find the box office success that Lionsgate was certainly hoping it would. After grossing just $300,000 from the box office this weekend and dropping both earnings and screens rapidly, Flight Risk is set to depart from theaters soon just short of one final box office milestone. Currently sitting at $29 million domestically, Flight Risk will not reach the $30 million mark, and although the film has earned $12 million from international markets, it is also not enough to help it reach $50 million at the global box office either. In addition to Wahlberg, Flight Risk also stars Michelle Dockery and Topher Grace, and the film was written by Jared Rosenberg and directed by Mel Gibson.

Flight Risk opened in the #1 spot at the box office over the weekend of January 24, beating the likes of Mufasa: The Lion King and Sonic the Hedgehog 3, but it wasn’t until its second weekend in theaters that things started to look grim for Wahlberg and Gibson’s aviation thriller. Flight Risk then dropped 53% between its first and second weekend in theaters, earning only $5.4 million on its way to barely hanging on to a top-five spot, falling behind new arrivals like Dog Man and Companion. As if falling 53% in one weekend wasn’t bad enough, Flight Risk then dropped 53% once again between its second and third weekend in theaters, grossing only $2.5 million and falling to #8. The film finally fell out of the top 10 in its fourth full weekend in theaters and has consistently been out of the conversation since.

