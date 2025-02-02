Around a decade ago, Mark Wahlberg would appear in only two kinds of movies; those directed by Peter Berg, and those that were a part of a franchise. That era in the actor's career has been replaced by a string of films that appear to have been designed with a streaming audience in mind. Not all of them were released on streaming, however. Like last week's Flight Risk, a movie that earned Lionsgate its second number one debut of the year, but has since struggled to make much of an impact at the box office.

With around $21 million domestically and another $4 million from overseas markets, the film has grossed a cumulative total of $25 million at the worldwide box office. Flight Risk was produced on a reported budget of $25 million, which means that it should be in the clear eventually. The rule of thumb says that a movie needs to earn twice its budget to break even, but some films are given theatrical runs purely to boost awareness ahead of their PVOD debuts. For instance, Lionsgate dropped Den of Thieves 2: Pantera on PVOD only 18 days after its theatrical debut. And that film has grossed twice as much as Flight Risk, which will no doubt find its audience when it lands on streaming as well.

The movie opened to poor reviews and currently holds a "rotten" 26% rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. In his review, Collider's Jeff Ewing described it as a "journey that doesn't quite get off the ground." Flight Risk features Wahlberg as a pilot tasked with transporting a U.S. Marshal and a fugitive across the Alaskan wilderness, although the real identity of certain characters is shrouded in mystery. In recent years, Wahlberg has headlined a string of streaming films such as Infinity, Me Time, Spenser Confidential, The Family Plan, and most recently, The Union.

