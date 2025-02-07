Having just about completed two weeks in theaters, the action film Flight Risk is already poised to land on PVOD platforms. Flight Risk debuted to muted box office results a few days ago, but earned the struggling studio Lionsgate its second number one finish of 2025, after a barren spell that lasted over a year. The movie has now passed what could possibly be its final global box office milestone, as it prepares to find a larger audience on streaming. Action films of this kind, more often than not in the post-pandemic era, have relied on theatrical runs to boost awareness for their eventual availability on streaming.

With $22 million domestically and another $8 million from overseas markets, Flight Risk has earned $30 million worldwide. The movie was produced on a reported budget of $25 million, which makes it a bit of an under-performer. Flight Risk is relatively cheap for a movie starring Mark Wahlberg and directed by Mel Gibson. Not long ago, both men were firmly a part of the A-list. But while Gibson has long been battling allegations of anti-Semitism, Wahlberg has seen his star dwindle in recent years. Many of his films in the post-pandemic era have forgone theatrical runs entirely.

Flight Risk opened to $11 million domestically, shortly after another action film, Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, had broken Lionsgate's dry run at the domestic box office. The movie follows a pilot tasked with transporting a U.S. Marshal and an informant across Alaska. Wahlberg plays the pilot, while Michelle Dockery and Topher Grace play the two other roles. Wahlberg's biggest recent hit is Uncharted, which grossed nearly $150 million domestically and more than $400 million worldwide in 2022. Based on the popular video game franchise of the same name, Uncharted was headlined by Tom Holland.

'Flight Risk' Earned Poor Critical Reviews