Once among the most bankable stars of his generation, Mark Wahlberg has been having a bit of a rough run in the post-pandemic era. Many of his movies have debuted directly on streaming, and the few that have been afforded theatrical runs have under-performed. Barring one film, 2022's Uncharted, none of Wahlberg's releases in the last five years has been able to pass the $35 million mark worldwide. His latest offering, the action-thriller Flight Risk, recently hit what could be its final global box office milestone ahead of its digital debut in a few days.

With $22 million domestically and another $8 million from overseas markets, Flight Risk's cumulative global haul now stands at $33 million. The movie was produced on a reported budget of $25 million, which doesn't quite qualify it as a hit just yet. The rule of thumb says that a movie must make twice its reported budget to break even, which means that Flight Risk will have to rely on ancillary revenue to recover its costs. Action films tend to do better on home video, and Lionsgate would hope that Flight Risk finds a broader audience when it lands on PVOD. The studio can take pride in the fact that the movie debuted at the number one spot domestically, an achievement that the struggling Lionsgate has witnessed only twice since 2023.

Directed by the disgraced Mel Gibson, Flight Risk opened to negative reviews. It holds a "rotten" 30% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. The film's audience rating on the platform stands at a so-so 63%. In his review, Collider's Jeff Ewing described the film's plotting as "repetitive, nonsensical, or underdeveloped." Flight Risk marks Gibson's first film in nearly a decade; his last release was the war drama Hacksaw Ridge, which controversially earned several Oscar nods, including one for Gibson himself.

Wahlberg Hasn't Delivered a Solo Hit in a While